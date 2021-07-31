2021 Fantasy Football QB: 5 Potential Quarterback breakouts

This off-season, there have been multiple headlines surrounding NFL quarterbacks.

At this point, both Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson have both reported to training camp. Trevor Lawrence is proving that he should be the starting quarterback for the Jaguars, and Zach Wilson finally signed his rookie deal and is at training camp.

But, amongst all these headlines, there are some quarterbacks who aren't being mentioned and could possibly have breakout seasons. On that note, here's a look at five potential quarterback breakouts this season:

#1 Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

There were mixed reviews on Tua Tagovailoa in his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins. Considering he was still recovering from a hip injury that he suffered while playing in Alabama, Tagovailoa's performances were still impressive.

Percent of catchable passes 20+ yards down the field in 2020 (minimum of 25 attempts)



2. Aaron Rodgers (70.8%)

3. Tua Tagovailoa (69.2%)



Per @football_sis #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/dkRBCiEiig — George Forder (@GeorgeForder3) July 23, 2021

Tagovailoa threw for 1,814 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 109 yards and three more touchdowns. That was with Tagovailoa splitting quarterback duties with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Now with the job solely being Tagovailoa's, he has a wide receiving core around him that includes rookie Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams, DeVante Parker and the recently added Will Fuller.

#2 Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray had a successful 2020 season, but he doesn't seem to be getting the credit for it.

Yet he doesn't seem to need the notoriety to continue to be a great quarterback in the league. Murray ranked among the top five in fantasy football quarterbacks and led the Cardinals to a .500 campaign last season.

Murray could easily exceed his tally of 26 touchdowns and lower the number of interceptions (12) he threw last season.

#3 Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow was having one of the best rookie seasons to date by a quarterback until he tore his ACL in Week 10. Burrow not only has second-year wide receiver Tee Higgins, but has also been reunited with his LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase.

Fantasy football owners may be hesitant to draft the second-year quarterback because of his injury. But he's showing in training camp that he could live up to the high expectations the Bengals had for him in 2020. Drafting Burrow in a later-rounder may prove to be beneficial to any fantasy team.

LSU connection back together: Joe Burrow throwing deep to Ja'Marr Chase, who comes down with a gorgeous one-handed grab. Thing of beauty.



(🎥 @Bengals)pic.twitter.com/WaKJhSxs8d — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 26, 2021

#4 Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

One reason why Ryan Tannehill could be a breakout season is because of Julio Jones. The Titans already have an explosive offense with Derrick Henry on the ground. Now add even more explosiveness to the air, and the Titans are the team to beat in the AFC South.Tannehill's fantasy football numbers should reflect that perception.

#5 Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Daniel Jones showed a lot of promise during his rookie season, but he may have to improve on that during his sophomore campaign. In his second season with head coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, Jones should do just that.

First look at the Daniel Jones 🚀 Kenny Golladay connection 👀



(🎥 @JordanRaanan)pic.twitter.com/w9uYOaHPX1 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 28, 2021

With the addition of rookie Kadarius Toney and veteran Kenny Golladay, along with the returning Sterling Shepard, Jones should have plenty of targets. Daniel Jones has also shown in the past that he isn't afraid to use his legs to make plays happen.

