2021 Fantasy Football RB: 5 Running Back breakouts

Fantasy football owners are anxiously awaiting their live drafts, which should start in a few weeks. Running backs are a hot commodity when it comes to fantasy football drafts, with the likes of Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley likely the early first-round favorites.

The key to being successful with the running back haul is to find the potential breakout star. If an injury were to occur, which running back is the most capable of carrying the load?

On that note, here's a look at five possible breakout fantasy football running backs:

#1 Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos' number one running back is Melvin Gordon, but the team wouldn’t have used a second-round draft pick on a running back if they weren’t looking for added production. Javonte Williams could easily split the amount of carries with Gordon.

JAVONTE WILLIAMS IS MORE THAN JUST A POWER BACK... he can make plays in space as both a runner and receiver. Williams is bright, and the game is not too big for him. He's performing well between the tackles, but his hands are underrated by most - here's a tip; DONT @1043TheFan — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) July 29, 2021

Last season at UNC, Williams rushed for 1,445 yards and 22 touchdowns. Williams could easily have a 1,000 rushing yards in his rookie season if the Broncos offense allows for it.

#2 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

There was a lot of hype around Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his 2020 rookie season. However, injuries and Le’Veon Bell hindered his performances last season. Edwards-Helaire will now enter the 2021 season as the number one tailback in Kansas City. He should rush for over 1,000 yards, especially since the Chiefs have spent a significant amount of time and money on the offensive line.

#3 Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers were last in the running game in 2020, which caused them to do something they wouldn’t usually do: use a first-round draft pick on a star running back.

Fan footage from across the stadium shows Najee Harris’ big run to start a team period. pic.twitter.com/pLJhpwFeN6 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 28, 2021

There are high hopes for Najee Harris, but also some skepticism in the Steelers offense because of an inexperienced offensive linemen and an aging quarterback. But from what Harris has shown so far in training camp, all signs point to Harris becoming a breakout star in Pittsburgh.

#4 Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers

Trey Sermon seems to be poised for a breakout rookie season in 2021. He was drafted in the third round by the 49ers, and has been getting first team reps throughout mandatory minicamp and training camp thus far.

Sermon spent three seasons with Oklahoma before transferring to Ohio State as a grad student. He rushed for 870 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 as well as tallying nearly 100 receiving yards, which gives fantasy owners a versatile draft pick as well.

#5 Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams lost their star running back Cam Akers to an Achilles injury just days before training camp opened. The Rams have yet to make any moves in terms of signing a veteran, so it looks like Darrell Henderson will get first-team reps.

Darrell Henderson had a strong start to the 2020 season, scoring at least 19 points in three games. There isn’t much depth in the Rams' roster in terms of running back as of now, so Henderson would be a good draft selection.

