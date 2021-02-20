2021 NFL Draft: Predicting the Chicago Bears' first-round pick

The Chicago Bears is one of the many NFL teams that are entering the 2021 off-season with a ton of questions that need to be answered. Chicago Bears had their eyes on former Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz. But with Wentz joining the Indianapolis Colts, it has further complicated Bears' plans in free agency and the draft.

The Chicago Bears have said they plan on bringing Mitchell Trubisky back for the 2021 NFL season. Trubisky is set to be a free agent this off-season, but if he returns to Chicago Bears, it will have to be at a discounted price. A year after trading for Nick Foles, the Chicago Bears have made him available to be traded once again.

Chicago Bears currently has the 20th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This eliminates them from receiving one of the top quarterback prospects. With that being said, let's take a look at the five realistic picks for the Chicago Bears with their 20th overall pick.

2021 NFL Draft: Top five positional need options for the Chicago Bears with the 20th pick

Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky

Top 5 NFL draft positional needs for the Bears

-- Quarterback

-- Offensive tackle

-- Interior Offensive Lineman

Advertisement

-- Wide Receiver

-- Interior Defensive Lineman

Round 1 (20th pick): Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask

Kyle Trask is currently the sixth-best quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL draft. With the Bears needing a quarterback this year is the best year to draft one. Trask has put together a solid junior and senior season at Florida. He is the most realistic selection at the quarterback position for the Chicago Bears.

Advertisement

The Chicago Bears will be receiving a quarterback that throws every pass with a plan. Kyle Trask has a big frame and looks to be ready to handle the physicality of the NFL. The Bears needs a quarterback that shows leadership and Trask did that at Florida. Kyle Trask made a big jump in the quarterback rankings with his performance during his senior season.

Kyle Trask's 2020 Stats

-- Completions: 301

-- Attempts: 437

-- Completion percentage: 68.9%

-- Passing yards: 4,283 yards

-- Touchdowns: 43

-- Interceptions: 8

Round 1 (20th pick): Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater

Rashawn Slater is one of the players who opted out of the 2020 college football season to focus on the NFL. Slater can join the Bears and make an impact on the left side of their offensive line. He is fundamentally sound and has good athleticism for a tackle.

Advertisement

The former Northwestern left tackle has battle some of the best defensive linemen in college football. He went head-to-head with current defensive rookie of the year winner Chase Young and held in own in that duel. Rashawn Slater has all the skills to be a successful left tackle in the NFL.

Round 1 (20th pick): Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes IOL Wyatt Davis

The last game of Wyatt Davis' career at Ohio State ended in him being helped off the field in the national championship game. Davis was the best offensive lineman for the Buckeyes in 2020. With the Bears needing help on the interior of their offensive line, they cannot pass up Wyatt Davis if he is still on the board at number 20.

Watch #52 WYATT DAVIS RG 6’4 320 on this play !! 😂😂😂 #NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/Uv5wrTLhC1 — The Tape Don’t Lie (@eaglesfilmstudy) February 12, 2021

Advertisement

Chicago will be receiving an offensive lineman that can step in and start at right or left guard. Wyatt Davis already possesses everything that is needed to be a day one starter in the NFL. Davis will make an immediate impact on the Chicago Bears when it comes to run blocking and pass protection.

Round 1 (20th pick): Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman

With Allen Robinson debating on whether to enter free agency or stay with the Bears. Chicago needs to make a realistic pick at the wide receiver position. Rashod Bateman checks all the boxes for an impactful NFL wide receiver for the Bears.

"wr coached by p.j. fleck is the most detailed route-runner in the draft." here is rashod bateman:



- breaking the defenders' ankles at the top of his route x 3



- creating for himself after the catch x 3



-adjusting to a fade over his shoulder x 2



- working back to the ball pic.twitter.com/yc7jVmeP6P — KP (@KP_Show) February 19, 2021

Advertisement

Bateman has been a true number one option for the Minnesota Golden Golphers since his freshman year. One thing that stands out about Rashod Bateman is his route running. He is one of the best route runners in the draft. If the Chicago Bears do end up losing Allen Robinson, then Rashod Bateman can step in and take over as the number one wide receiver.

Rashod Bateman's Career Stats at Minnesota

-- Receptions: 147

-- Receiving yards: 2,395 yards

-- Average yards per reception: 16.3 yards

-- Touchdowns: 19

Round 1 (20th pick): Jay Tufele, IDL, USC

USC Trojans IDL Jay Tufele

Jay Tufele has put together two great seasons at the University of Southern California. Tufele stands 6'3" and weighs in at 305lbs and stuff the run exceptionally well. The former USC Trojan defensive tackle demanded double teams to help control him during run plays. Even with the double team, Jay Tufele still managed to use his size and strength to disrupt plays.

Advertisement

When it comes to disrupting pass plays, Jay Tufele has great hand skills that help him shed blocks faster than most defensive tackles. Tufele can make a good contribution to an already stacked defensive front. He does need improvement in finding the football during pass plays. With that being said, let's take a look at the stats Jay Tufele put up at USC.

Jay Tufele's Career Stats at USC

-- Total tackles: 64

-- Tackles for loss: 10

-- Sacks: 6.5

-- Interceptions: 1