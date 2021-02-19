2021 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for every NFL team

The 2021 NFL draft order is set and the projected number one overall pick has already had his pro day. All the other schools have scheduled their pro days and now it's time to look at the team needs for all 32 NFL teams.

Below, we list the three positional needs of all 32 teams in the NFL in the order that they will pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, along with our prediction for their first-round picks.

2021 NFL draft three positional needs for each NFL franchise:

1) Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

Jacksonville Jaguars primary need is a quarterback

-- Quarterback

-- Offensive Tackle

-- Cornerback

Prediction (1st Round, 1st overall pick): Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2) New York Jets (2-14)

New York Jets are the wild card during the 2021 NFL draft

-- Quarterback

-- Wide Receiver

-- Cornerback

Prediction (1st Round, 2nd overall pick): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

3) Miami Dolphins (From Houston) (10-6)

Miami Dolphins have two first round picks during the 2021 NFL draft

-- Wide Receiver

-- Running Back

-- Linebacker

Prediction (1st Round, 3rd overall pick): Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

4) Atlanta Falcons (4-12)

Atlanta Falcons are looking for Matt Ryans replacement

-- Quarterback

-- Edge rusher

-- Linebacker

Prediction (1st Round, 4th overall pick): Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5) Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1)

Cincinnati Bengals need to find protection for Joe Burrow

-- Wide Receiver

-- Offensive Tackle

-- Interior Offensive Lineman

Prediction (1st Round, 5th overall pick): Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

6) Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1)

Philadelphia Eagles need help during the 2021 NFL draft

-- Wide Receiver

-- Cornerback

-- Linebacker

Prediction (1st Round, 6th overall pick): Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

7) Detroit Lions (5-11)

Detroit Lions have been active already during the off-season

-- Wide Receiver

-- Cornerback

-- Linebacker

Prediction (1st Round, 7th overall pick): Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

8) Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Carolina Panthers may land Deshaun Watson

-- Quarterback

-- Linebacker

-- Cornerback

Prediction (1st Round, 8th overall pick): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

9) Denver Broncos (5-11)

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos

-- Edge rusher

-- Cornerback

-- Linebacker

Prediction (1st Round, 9th overall pick): Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

10) Dallas Cowboys (6-10)

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

-- Offensive Tackle

-- Cornerback

-- Interior Defensive Lineman

Prediction (1st Round, 10th overall pick): Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

11) New York Giants (6-10)

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

-- Edge rusher

-- Linebacker

-- Wide Receiver

Prediction (1st Round, 11th overall pick): Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

12) San Francisco 49ers (6-10)

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

-- Cornerback

-- Interior Offensive Lineman

-- Quarterback

Prediction (1st Round, 12th overall pick): Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State

13) Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

-- Offensive Tackle

-- Interior Offensive Lineman

-- Cornerback

Prediction (1st Round, 13th overall pick): Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

14) Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

-- Interior Offensive Lineman

-- Interior Defensive Lineman

-- Safety

Prediction (1st Round, 14th overall pick): Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC

15) New England Patriots (7-9)

New York Jets v New England Patriots

-- Tight End

-- Wide Receiver

-- Interior Offensive Lineman

Prediction (1st Round, 15th overall pick): Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

16) Arizona Cardinals (8-8)

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

-- Cornerback

-- Running Back

-- Edge rusher

Prediction (1st Round, 16th overall pick): Jayce Horn, CB, South Carolina

17) Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders

-- Edge rusher

-- Interior Offensive Lineman

-- Linebacker

Prediction (1st Round, 17th overall pick): Kwity Paye, Edge rusher, Michigan

18) Miami Dolphins (10-6)

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

-- Wide Receiver

-- Linebacker

-- Running Back

Prediction (1st Round, 18th overall pick): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

19) Washington Football Team (7-9)

Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team

-- Quarterback

-- Offensive Tackle

-- Wide Receiver

Prediction (1st Round, 18th overall pick): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

20) Chicago Bears (8-8)

Wild Card Round - Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints

-- Quarterback

-- Offensive Tackle

-- Interior Offensive Lineman

Prediction (1st Round, 20th overall pick): Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

21) Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

Wild Card Round - Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

-- Quarterback

-- Cornerback

-- Wide Receiver

Prediction (1st Round, 21st overall pick): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

22) Tennessee Titans (11-5)

NFL Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

-- Edge rusher

-- Interior Defensive Lineman

-- Wide Receiver

Prediction (1st Round, 22nd overall pick): Tommy Togiai, IDL, Ohio State

23) New York Jets (from SEA) (2-14)

New York Jets v New England Patriots

-- Quarterback

-- Wid Receiver

-- Cornerback

Prediction (1st Round, 23rd overall pick): Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

24) Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

-- Offensive Tackle

-- Cornerback

-- Running Back

Prediction (1st Round, 24th overall pick): Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) (1-15)

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts

-- Quarterback

-- Offensive Tackle

-- Cornerback

Prediction (1st Round, 25th overall pick): Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

26) Cleveland Browns (11-5)

NFL Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

-- Edge rusher

-- Cornerback

-- Interior Defensive Lineman

Prediction (1st Round, 26th overall pick): Azeez Ojulari, Edge rusher, Georgia

27) Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

Divisional Round - Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills

-- Edge rusher

-- Tight End

-- Interior Offensive Lineman

Prediction (1st Round, 27th overall pick): Joseph Ossai, Edge rusher, Texas

28) New Orleans Saints (12-4)

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

-- Cornerback

-- Linebacker

-- Wide Receiver

Prediction (1st Round, 28th overall pick): Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

29) Green Bay Packers (13-3)

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

-- Cornerback

-- Wide Receiver

-- Offensive Tackle

Prediction (1st Round, 29th overall pick): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

30) Buffalo Bills (13-3)

AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

-- Cornerback

-- Linebacker

-- Offensive Tackle

Prediction (1st Round, 30th overall pick): Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

31) Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

-- Wide Receiver

-- Interior Offensive Lineman

-- Linebacker

Prediction (1st Round, 31st overall pick): Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

NSuper Bowl LV

-- Edge rusher

-- Interior Defensive Lineman

-- Wide Receiver

Prediction (1st Round, 32nd overall pick): Jaelen Phillips, Edge rusher, Miami (FLA)

NFL Teams that traded away first-round picks:

Three NFL teams currently do not own a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

-- Houston Texans: Interior Offensive Lineman, Cornerback, Edge rusher

-- Seattle Seahawks: Edge rusher, Offensive Lineman, Interior Offensive Lineman

-- Los Angeles Rams: Offensive Tackle, Edge rusher, Linebacker

The 2021 NFL Draft is full of great talent that has the potential to be one of the best NFL drafts in recent years. It will be interesting to see how all 32 NFL teams fill their needs during the 2021 NFL draft.