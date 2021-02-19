2021 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for every NFL team

The 2021 NFL draft order is set and the projected number one overall pick has already had his pro day. All the other schools have scheduled their pro days and now it's time to look at the team needs for all 32 NFL teams.
Below, we list the three positional needs of all 32 teams in the NFL in the order that they will pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, along with our prediction for their first-round picks.
2021 NFL draft three positional needs for each NFL franchise:
1) Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)
-- Quarterback
-- Offensive Tackle
-- Cornerback
Prediction (1st Round, 1st overall pick): Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2) New York Jets (2-14)
-- Quarterback
-- Wide Receiver
-- Cornerback
Prediction (1st Round, 2nd overall pick): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
3) Miami Dolphins (From Houston) (10-6)
-- Wide Receiver
-- Running Back
-- Linebacker
Prediction (1st Round, 3rd overall pick): Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
4) Atlanta Falcons (4-12)
-- Quarterback
-- Edge rusher
-- Linebacker
Prediction (1st Round, 4th overall pick): Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
5) Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1)
-- Wide Receiver
-- Offensive Tackle
-- Interior Offensive Lineman
Prediction (1st Round, 5th overall pick): Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
6) Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1)
-- Wide Receiver
-- Cornerback
-- Linebacker
Prediction (1st Round, 6th overall pick): Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
7) Detroit Lions (5-11)
-- Wide Receiver
-- Cornerback
-- Linebacker
Prediction (1st Round, 7th overall pick): Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
8) Carolina Panthers (5-11)
-- Quarterback
-- Linebacker
-- Cornerback
Prediction (1st Round, 8th overall pick): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
9) Denver Broncos (5-11)
-- Edge rusher
-- Cornerback
-- Linebacker
Prediction (1st Round, 9th overall pick): Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
10) Dallas Cowboys (6-10)
-- Offensive Tackle
-- Cornerback
-- Interior Defensive Lineman
Prediction (1st Round, 10th overall pick): Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
11) New York Giants (6-10)
-- Edge rusher
-- Linebacker
-- Wide Receiver
Prediction (1st Round, 11th overall pick): Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
12) San Francisco 49ers (6-10)
-- Cornerback
-- Interior Offensive Lineman
-- Quarterback
Prediction (1st Round, 12th overall pick): Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State
13) Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)
-- Offensive Tackle
-- Interior Offensive Lineman
-- Cornerback
Prediction (1st Round, 13th overall pick): Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
14) Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
-- Interior Offensive Lineman
-- Interior Defensive Lineman
-- Safety
Prediction (1st Round, 14th overall pick): Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC
15) New England Patriots (7-9)
-- Tight End
-- Wide Receiver
-- Interior Offensive Lineman
Prediction (1st Round, 15th overall pick): Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
16) Arizona Cardinals (8-8)
-- Cornerback
-- Running Back
-- Edge rusher
Prediction (1st Round, 16th overall pick): Jayce Horn, CB, South Carolina
17) Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
-- Edge rusher
-- Interior Offensive Lineman
-- Linebacker
Prediction (1st Round, 17th overall pick): Kwity Paye, Edge rusher, Michigan
18) Miami Dolphins (10-6)
-- Wide Receiver
-- Linebacker
-- Running Back
Prediction (1st Round, 18th overall pick): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
19) Washington Football Team (7-9)
-- Quarterback
-- Offensive Tackle
-- Wide Receiver
Prediction (1st Round, 18th overall pick): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
20) Chicago Bears (8-8)
-- Quarterback
-- Offensive Tackle
-- Interior Offensive Lineman
Prediction (1st Round, 20th overall pick): Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
21) Indianapolis Colts (11-5)
-- Quarterback
-- Cornerback
-- Wide Receiver
Prediction (1st Round, 21st overall pick): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
22) Tennessee Titans (11-5)
-- Edge rusher
-- Interior Defensive Lineman
-- Wide Receiver
Prediction (1st Round, 22nd overall pick): Tommy Togiai, IDL, Ohio State
23) New York Jets (from SEA) (2-14)
-- Quarterback
-- Wid Receiver
-- Cornerback
Prediction (1st Round, 23rd overall pick): Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
24) Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
-- Offensive Tackle
-- Cornerback
-- Running Back
Prediction (1st Round, 24th overall pick): Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) (1-15)
-- Quarterback
-- Offensive Tackle
-- Cornerback
Prediction (1st Round, 25th overall pick): Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
26) Cleveland Browns (11-5)
-- Edge rusher
-- Cornerback
-- Interior Defensive Lineman
Prediction (1st Round, 26th overall pick): Azeez Ojulari, Edge rusher, Georgia
27) Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
-- Edge rusher
-- Tight End
-- Interior Offensive Lineman
Prediction (1st Round, 27th overall pick): Joseph Ossai, Edge rusher, Texas
28) New Orleans Saints (12-4)
-- Cornerback
-- Linebacker
-- Wide Receiver
Prediction (1st Round, 28th overall pick): Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
29) Green Bay Packers (13-3)
-- Cornerback
-- Wide Receiver
-- Offensive Tackle
Prediction (1st Round, 29th overall pick): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
30) Buffalo Bills (13-3)
-- Cornerback
-- Linebacker
-- Offensive Tackle
Prediction (1st Round, 30th overall pick): Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
31) Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)
-- Wide Receiver
-- Interior Offensive Lineman
-- Linebacker
Prediction (1st Round, 31st overall pick): Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
-- Edge rusher
-- Interior Defensive Lineman
-- Wide Receiver
Prediction (1st Round, 32nd overall pick): Jaelen Phillips, Edge rusher, Miami (FLA)
NFL Teams that traded away first-round picks:
Three NFL teams currently do not own a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
-- Houston Texans: Interior Offensive Lineman, Cornerback, Edge rusher
-- Seattle Seahawks: Edge rusher, Offensive Lineman, Interior Offensive Lineman
-- Los Angeles Rams: Offensive Tackle, Edge rusher, Linebacker
The 2021 NFL Draft is full of great talent that has the potential to be one of the best NFL drafts in recent years. It will be interesting to see how all 32 NFL teams fill their needs during the 2021 NFL draft.Published 19 Feb 2021, 05:17 IST