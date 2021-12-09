2021 NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: 5 NFC teams who can finish as the top seed

The NFL Playoffs are just five weeks away as Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season approaches. The NFC playoff picture is starting to work itself while teams battle for position. The top seed in the NFC conference is still up for grabs. These are the five teams with the best chance of taking it.

2021 NFL Playoff Picture: NFC teams battling for the top seed

#5 - Los Angeles Rams (8-4)

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams' biggest obstacle in their pursuit of the top seed in the NFC Playoffs is first winning their division. They currently trail the Arizona Cardinals by two games in the NFC West division. The Rams have a big opportunity to close the gap in Week 14 when they face off against the Cardinals in Monday Night Football.

Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard Cardinals were projected to finish last in the NFC West and can effectively clinch it in Week 14 with a win over the Rams. Cardinals were projected to finish last in the NFC West and can effectively clinch it in Week 14 with a win over the Rams.

If the Rams were to lose in Week 14, they would be nearly eliminated from contention in the NFC West division race. They will be three games back with just four games remaining, while the Cardinals own a head-to-head tiebreaker.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys (8-4)

Dallas Cowboys Dak Precott and CeeDee Lamb

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein Cowboys RB Tony Pollard has career-best 602 rushing yards, 861 from scrimmage. But he's not just productive- he's also efficient. Tony's averaging 5.6 yards per carry, third-most among running backs Cowboys RB Tony Pollard has career-best 602 rushing yards, 861 from scrimmage. But he's not just productive- he's also efficient. Tony's averaging 5.6 yards per carry, third-most among running backs

The Dallas Cowboys are just two games out of the top seed in the NFC entering Week 14. They have a favorable schedule down the stretch, as only one of their final five opponents currently has a winning record. The only team they face with a winning record for the remainder of this season is the Arizona Cardinals, who are currently in first place in the NFC.

