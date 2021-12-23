2021 NFL Playoff Picture Week 16 - 5 NFC teams battling for the wild card spots

With the top seeds pretty much locked up in the NFC, the wild card spots are where the action is at. For example, we know that it is highly likely that one of the Arizona Cardinals or the Los Angeles Rams will make it to the wild card spots, because they both are at a 10-4 record and only one can win the NFC West. We are not considering them among wild card spots contenders because their battle is for the divisional championship.

Tied with the Cardinal and the Rams on a 10-4 record are the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they appear as if they will book their direct playoff berths shortly. The Green Bay Packers have already qualified as NFC North divisional champions.

That leaves very few wild card spots and a lot of teams vying for them. We list below the five teams most likely to be in contention.

NFC teams fighting for wild card spots

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have an 8-6 record and they have the way to the divisional championship blocked by the Cardinals and the Rams.

The best case scenario for the 49ers is to get to the playoffs using wild card spots. They have now won two straight games going into Week 16.

SportsLine @SportsLine The 49ers playoff chances are over 90% after today’s win vs. Atlanta.



They were at 20% at their low point this season. The 49ers playoff chances are over 90% after today’s win vs. Atlanta. They were at 20% at their low point this season. https://t.co/9iaAtPYF57

They will fancy their chances against the Titans in the coming week and will most certainly look to beat the Texans thereafter. The 49ers will be hoping to have these two games in the bank because in their final game they take on the Los Angeles Rams, who might be looking to win the game to win the title.

#2 - Minnesota Vikings

When the Minnesota Vikings became the first team this season to lose to the Detroit Lions, observers may have thought their race was run. But the Vikings have shown true spirit going into Week 16 with a 7-7 record. They have won two games on the bounce to improve to this record.

awthentik @awthentik NFC Playoff Picture after week 15.

Vikings jump into the 7th seed NFC Playoff Picture after week 15.Vikings jump into the 7th seed https://t.co/Alg1gUuLjj

The thing with the Minnesota Vikings is that the wild card spots are all they have to make it to the playoffs, since the Packers have already wrapped up the division.

Their next couple of games are tough assignments against the Rams and the Packers. But win those and they can clinch a wild card spot in their final game against the Bears.

