NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Where does every NFC team stand?

NFC teams continue to battle for position in the Power Rankings as Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches. Half of the conference has a new spot in the Power Rankings this week and the top five have been shuffled. Here is how all 16 NFC teams stack up.

NFC Power Rankings: Teams struggling the most

NFC teams ranked #16-#13 in the Week 16 Power Rankings of the 2021 NFL season.

#16 - Detroit Lions (2-11-1)

Last week: #16

Next Week: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions earned their second win of the season this week by pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the year over the Arizona Cardinals. The Lions still have the worst record in the NFC and remain in last place in the Power Rankings, but they continue to play hard and compete for victories each week. They have not given up on the season.

#15 - Chicago Bears (4-10)

Last week: #15

Next Week: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Main Team @MainTeamSports2 A Livid Matt Nagy Gets a Penalty A Livid Matt Nagy Gets a Penalty https://t.co/XBzWiSIqWe

The Chicago Bears have joined the Detroit Lions as the only other team in the NFC that is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. These are easy selections for the bottom two in the Power Rankings.

With the season over, the Bears need to make a decision on their head coach, Matt Nagy, as they try to put their rookie quarterback, Justin Fields, in a position to succeed in the future.

Also read: NFL Rumors: NFL reporter reveals the team likely to hire Buckeyes HC Ryan Day

#14 - New York Giants (4-10)

Last week: #14

Next Week: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Giants Videos @SNYGiants "It's disappointing and frustrating to miss games, to miss any game, and certainly this many"



- Daniel Jones "It's disappointing and frustrating to miss games, to miss any game, and certainly this many"- Daniel Jones https://t.co/W9rCuq9Y2D

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this week, the New York Giants have now officially lost ten or more games in the last five consecutive seasons, the longest active streak of its kind in the NFL. They remain towards the bottom of the Power Rankings.

To make their disappointing season even worse, quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a neck injury.

#13 - Carolina Panthers (5-9)

Last week: #13

Next Week: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers have lost their last four consecutive games, the longest active losing streak in the NFC. They have been winless since Cam Newton returned to the team as the starting quarterback. They remain towards the bottom of the Power Rankings as they struggle to reach the finish line this season.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht