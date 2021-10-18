Can Trevon Diggs break the all-time single-season NFL interception record in 2021?

Trevon Diggs has been playing as a man possessed. Through just six weeks of games, Diggs has accounted for seven interceptions. Xavien Howard was the league leader last season with 10, which is a number that hasn't been achieved since 2007.

Now Diggs is set to shatter that record and quite possibly shatter the record for the most interceptions in a year (14), which was set by Dick "Night Train" Lane in his rookie season during 1952.

Diggs catches the ball anytime it remotely comes near him and is currently sitting at number one for the Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

Can Trevon Diggs break the record of 14 interceptions in a single season?

Diggs is proving to be the best cover cornerback in the NFL. On top of holding the interception lead, he also has 11 pass breakups through Week 6. This is another record that Diggs could be chasing.

The leader in all-time pass breakups belongs to none other than Darrelle Revis, who set the mark at 31 in the 2007 season.

What is even more impressive is the fact that Diggs is only in his second season. In his rookie season, he was only able to log three interceptions. Diggs has more than doubled this number in only six games.

Diggs is beginning to mimic the aforementioned Darrelle Revis.

Diggs has logged an interception through six weeks of games. Meaning that if he can pull in at least one interception per game, he will have effectively passed the record of 14.

At this rate, Diggs could possibly end up with a minimum of 17 interceptions this season.

Although defensive players are usually limited by the opponents they face, the Dallas Cowboys have a soft schedule after their Week 7 bye. The Vikings, Broncos, Falcons and Chiefs are all slated to take on the Cowboys.

The good news is that Patrick Mahomes is currently sitting at number two for interceptions thrown among starting quarterbacks with eight. He is one interception behind Zach Wilson.

That game could be a chance for Diggs to pad his stat total, as Mahomes can't seem to stop throwing the ball to opposing defenses.

It seems the Cowboys defense has things figured out. The team is currently 5-1 and with Diggs turning into an effective ball hawk, there could be no stopping this team. As it stands right now, Diggs is on pace to shatter the interception record.

Edited by LeRon Haire