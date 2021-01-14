2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: What NFL games are on this weekend?

After the road teams went 4-2 in the NFL Wild Card Playoff round, the Divisional Round could potentially a few more stunning upsets. There are several compelling matchups in the NFL Divisional Round. This weekend will feature four must-see games.

In the 2021 NFL Divisional Round, two teams hoping to make historic runs will look to stay alive by winning their respective games. Both the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns are aiming to give their fans a thrilling run to the Super Bowl. In the NFC, three star quarterbacks are looking to add to their incredible legacies.

With that being said, here's a look at this weekend's four NFL playoff games.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

The 10-6 Los Angeles Rams will face the 13-3 Green Bay Packers in the opening game of the NFL Divisional Round. The Packers had a first-round bye, so they're well-rested heading into this contest. Many fans want to know whether this week of rest will hurt the Packers on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Rams are dealing with plenty of their own concerns, as QB Jared Goff is still dealing with an injury.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

The 11-5 Baltimore Ravens and the 13-3 Buffalo Bills both scored huge victories in the NFL Wild Card Playoff round. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson finally got over the hump and won his first NFL playoff game. On the other hand, star QB Josh Allen helped the Bills win their first playoff game in 25 years.

This NFL Divisional Round playoff game will feature two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL today. The winner of this contest will likely be considered as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

The 11-5 Cleveland Browns are heading into a daunting game against the 14-2 Kansas City Chiefs. But the Browns are also riding high after a remarkable playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. By beating the Steelers, the Browns secured their first playoff win since 1994.

The Chiefs had the best record in the NFL in 2020

As for the Chiefs, they had a first-round bye because they had the best record in the AFC (and the NFL) this year. Led by elite QB Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs' high-powered offense could take this team back to the Super Bowl. After all, they're the defending champions, as they won the Vince Lombardi Trophy last year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team

The final game in the NFL Divisional Round will feature an exciting clash between two of the best quarterbacks of all time. Drew Brees and the 12-4 New Orleans Saints will face and Tom Brady and the 11-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This matchup might be the final game in Drew Brees' legendary career. Many rumors have suggested that Brees will retire after this season. It's fair to expect that practically every NFL fan will watch this game to see one last battle between two phenomenal players.