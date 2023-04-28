2023 NFL Draft: How many rounds are on Day 3 of the draft?

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft concluded last night as the first 31 picks were selected. Today, April 28, the second night of the draft will resume with rounds two and three beginning at 7:00 PM ET with picks 32-102 being covered.

The draft will conclude with rounds 4-7 on Saturday. There will be 150 total picks on day three. In comparison, 104 players will be drafted by the end of tonight. Round four will begin at 12:00 PM ET.

The last pick in the draft, known as Mr. Irrelevant, will be selected 259th overall by the Houston Texans.

Recap of the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Bryce Young during 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

The first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft produced a lot of surprises. The Houston Texans selected CJ Stroud second-overall and then traded back up to pick number three to select Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts then took Anthony Richardson fourth-overall, with three QBs being picked among the top four picks.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the first round by trading up a pick for Jalen Carter and landing Nolan Smith at pick number-30 overall. The Atlanta Falcons took superstar running back Bijan Robinson eighth-overall. The Lions at pick No. 12 selected the second running back in the draft when they drafted Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded back twice with the Bills and Giants and gained three additional picks in this year's draft. Four wide receivers were taken in a rwo from picks 20-24.

Best players available on day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Will Levis during Chattanooga v Kentucky

Many top prospects didn't hear their names during round 1 of the draft.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is expected to be one of the top picks during round 2 of the draft. He may have been the biggest surprise to fall out of the first-round.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will also likely hear his name called early tonight by a QB-needy team. Other top prospects include TEs Darnell Washington, Michael Mayer, DBs Brian Branch, Joey Porter Jr., WRs Jalin Hyatt, Tank Dell, and many other players.

Who do you think is the best player available heading into round 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft?

