2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for Atlanta Falcons

In their first two years together, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot were tasked with restoring the squad, beginning with cutting out exorbitant wages.

In the last few seasons, they have helped the team get through that slump, but this offseason was the first time they had cash to spend. They traded for former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith and former Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. They also acquired linebackers Bud Dupree and Kaden Elliss, defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive tackle David Onyemata, safety Jessie Bates III, receiver Mack Hollins, cornerback Mike Hughes and quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Fontenot plans to use this year's draft to try and alter the Falcons' course after their fifth straight losing season. Here are the areas which the Falcons need to improve on in the 2023 NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Cornerback

The Atlanta Falcons need to add additional depth to the cornerback position. In 2022, the squad experienced significant injury setbacks and a shortage of depth players to step in.

Last year, this unit ended with ten interceptions, was 25th in passing yards allowed and averaged 231.9 yards allowed per game. The Falcons need a different dynamic cornerback on defense aside from A.J. Terrell.

Among the best cornerbacks in this year's draft is Devon Witherspoon. Last season, he allowed 22 receptions for 206 yards and zero touchdowns. Witherspoon is a strong cornerback who can operate on the outside and in the slot. He and Terrell operate with a similar level of physicality, are both speedy and have excellent ball awareness.

#2 Linebacker

The Atlanta Falcons have a requirement for a primary linebacker. Atlanta signed Kaden Elliss, who might end up playing either linebacker or edge defense, depending on what happens in the draft.

Mykal Walker and Troy Andersen are two highly skilled players on the roster, although Walker was benched last season in favor of Andersen. They should consider increasing competition for the squad to improve their secondary in 2023.

Players who can cover the middle of the pitch, blitz and comprehend the Falcons' run blends effectively should be on their radar. If Arizona does not believe Andersen can be the defensive team's anchor, they need a permanent linebacker. The team requires a linebacker group leader and may decide to re-sign Rashaan Evans but may also consider the draft.

#3 Wide receiver

Although the Atlanta Falcons' passing offense has not been very strong, they did make significant offensive strides in 2022. The Falcons must ensure they tackle the wide receiver situation in this draft, as Desmond Ridder is expected to start at quarterback this season.

The Falcons have acquired Jonnu Smith through a trade from the New England Patriots and the experienced Mack Hollins. Even with a fit Kyle Pitts returning, Drake London might benefit from some extra assistance.

In the 2023 draft, Quentin Johnston is most likely the top wide receiver. That demonstrates both the caliber of wide receivers and Johnston's talent. Although he's incredibly skilled, he definitely belongs in the middle of the first round. His stature, eagerness to pursue the ball and quickness while closing on vertical breaks would be benefical for the Falcons.

What picks do Atlanta Falcons have in 2023?

When Round 1 of the NFL draft starts on April 27 in Kansas City, the Atlanta Falcons will select their first player with the eighth overall pick. In the seven-round draft, the Falcons will have the following seven selections:

Round 1 – No. 8 overall

Round 2 – No. 44 overall

Round 3 – No. 75 overall

Round 4 – No. 110 overall

Round 4 – No. 113 overall

Round 7 – No. 224 overall

Round 7 – No. 225 overall

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes