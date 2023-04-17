2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys, like all other teams at this point in the offseason, are currently preparing for the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

The annual event is one of the most important events during each offseason for it's enormous importance to the team's overall roster construction. A strong haul on draft day allows a team to fill holes in their roster, while also building for the future of their franchise.

The Cowboys have been relatively active during the 2023 NFL offseason, especially in the trade market. They will now turn their focus to the NFL draft after mostly passing on the available outside options in free agency. The draft gives them their next opportunity to get closer to their goal of winning a Super Bowl ring for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

What do the Dallas Cowboys need in the 2023 NFL draft?

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2023 NFL offseason with their two biggest needs being their second cornerback and wide receiver. They have addressed each of those issues already, acquiring Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks in the trade market. This relatively completes filling the glaring holes in their roster, allowing them a luxury strategy in the 2023 NFL draft.

While the Cowboys can surely improve on certain areas of their roster, it's likely they will take the approach of targeting the best players available that will make the biggest impact immediately. The two most common strategies are drafting for positional needs or drafting for talent, regardless of position. Jerry Jones is known to prefer the latter, so he's in an ideal spot this year.

Top 3 Needs for the Dallas Cowboys

#1 - Tight End

Dalton Schultz was a big loss in the offseason

Dalton Schultz represented one of the biggest losses for the Cowboys during the 2023 offseason. He's been one of the preferred targets for Dak Prescott in the passing game.

While Jake Ferguson has shown flashes of potential as a solid replacement, it would be wise to add insurance to their tight ends. With several elite prospects in the position this year, the Cowboys may target one in the early rounds.

#2 - Running Back

Ezekiel Elliott is no longer in Dallas

Ezekiel Elliott was released by the Dallas Cowboys after spending his entire career with the team as one of the best running backs in the NFL. While Tony Pollard appears primed to take over as their featured offensive player, he's also coming off a major injury.

The Cowboys were at their best in 2022 when Elliott did most of the work between the tackles, including short yardage situations and goalline opportunities. This allowed Pollard to thrive in explosive plays, his specialty.

While they recently signed Ronald Jones to fill part of Elliott's former role, Dallas could find a significant upgrade in the 2023 NFL draft.

#3 - Offensive Line

Tyron Smith may be past his prime

The Dallas Cowboys' signature strength has often been their offensive line. They are in a bit of a rebuilding phase in this area. Superstar tackle Tyron Smith is past his prime at this point, including being injury-plagued in recent years, and Conor McGovern recently departed during free agency.

Head coach Mike McCarthy recently announced that his plan as the new play-caller this season is to get back to running the ball as much as possible. To do so successfully, the Cowboys offensive line will need to be dominant. It wouldn't be at all surprising if they target offensive line prospects in the early rounds.

What Picks do the Dallas Cowboys have in 2023?

Here is a complete list of the Dallas Cowboys picks in the 2023 NFL draft, featuring one selection in each round:

Round 1, Pick 26 overall

Round 2, Pick 58 overall

Round 3, Pick 90 overall

Round 4, Pick 129 overall

Round 5, Pick 176 overall

Round 6, Pick 212 overall

Round 7, Pick 246 overall

