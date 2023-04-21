2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are vigorously preparing for the upcoming 2023 NFL draft as the event is just days away.

The draft is one of the most important factors of every NFL offseason due to its overall importance to the team's roster construction. Drafting the right players can help teams address holes in their current depth chart, while also building a core for the future.

The Buccaneers will be seeking another trip to the NFL playoffs during the 2023 season, but will need to endure major changes to do so.

Most notably, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement this year, so they signed Baker Mayfield to replace him. They can now look to the 2023 NFL draft to continue building for a future without Brady, who brought them a Super Bowl ring.

What do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need in the 2023 NFL Draft?

In the aftermath of Tom Brady's retirement, the Buccaneers also appear to be moving on from several veteran players. This seems to be a conscious effort to replenish the youth on their roster after loading up on veterans to help Brady lead them to a Super Bowl.

Some of their biggest departures this year include Leonard Fournette, Julio Jones, Logan Ryan, and Akiem Hicks.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter the 2023 NFL season with a relatively strong roster from top to bottom, they will need to replace their departed players. The draft gives them the best opportunity to do so, while also supporting new quarterback Baker Mayfield as best as possible this year.

Top 3 Needs for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#1 - Offensive Tackle

Tristan Wirfs s one of the best tackles in the league

Donovan Smith was one of the biggest losses for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL offseason. The free agent has served as their starting left tackle, one of the most important overall NFL positions.

While Tristan Wirfs is one of the best young tackles in the league, he's primarily played on the right side. He could potentially move over to the left, but the Buccaneers still need a second tackle as a top priority either way.

#2 - Edge Rusher

Shaquil Barrett suffered a devastating achilles injury last season

Shaquil Barrett suffered a devastating achilles injury during the 2022 NFL season. While he's expected to make a full recovery, he's now 31 years old and could be past his prime, especially when the major injury is factored in.

While Barrett was unavailable last season, the Buccaneers' lack of pass rushing options was exposed. Head coach Todd Bowles is known for pressuring opposing quarterbacks in his defensive scheme, making them highly likely to target edge players this year.

#3 - Quarterback

Baker Mayfield will be under center for the Buccaneers this season, but for how long?

While the Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield to theoretically replace Tom Brady, they only gave him a one-year contract in a "prove it" situation. This signals they are not convinced he's going to earn the long-term starting job.

Bringing him in also shows a lack of confidence in Kyle Trask.

Mayfield appears to be more of a short-term solution, especially after he failed to secure a job as a future franchise quarterback with his previous three teams. It wouldn't be at all surprising to see the Buccaneers draft another quarterback in the early rounds.

What picks do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have in 2023?

Here is the complete list of Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 19 overall

Round 2, Pick 50 overall

Round 3, Pick 82 overall

Round 5, Pick 153 overall

Round 5, Pick 175 overall

Round 6, Pick 179 overall

Round 6, Pick 181 overall

Round 6, Pick 196 overall

Round 7, Pick 252 overall

