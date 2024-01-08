2024 NFL Playoffs Power Rankings: Jalen Hurts’ Eagles in a slump, Dak Prescott’s Cowboys get comfy

The 2024 NFL Playoffs are officially here, as all 14 postseason teams have officially qualified and locked up their conference standings. Games will begin in an epic three-day weekend slate, with two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday. The six winners will join the two teams with a bye for a traditional eight-team single-elimination bracket to determine a Super Bowl champion.

All 14 playoff teams will enter the postseason with different situations based on how their year has gone so far and their general outlook for potentially winning a Vince Lombardi trophy for the 2023 season. Here's how all of them stack up in the Power Rankings ahead of Wild Card weekend.

NFL Power Rankings for 2024 Playoffs

#14 - Green Bay Packers

The Packers clinched their spot in the postseason by defeating the Chicago Bears in Week 18. They will have arguably the most difficult matchup of the entire Wild Card weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, who are undefeated this season when playing in their home stadium. First-year starting quarterback Jordan Love and his inexperience will surely be tested.

Packers NFL Playoffs schedule

Opponent : at Dallas Cowboys

: at Dallas Cowboys When : Sunday, January 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, January 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

#13 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers proved their toughness by winning each of their final two games to clinch their spot in the playoffs with a little bit of help. They did so without their starting quarterback and lost DPOY candidate TJ Watt during their Week 18 win against the Baltimore Ravens. They are the biggest betting underdogs of Wild Card, as the Buffalo Bills are currently giving them 9.5 points.

Steelers NFL Playoffs schedule

Opponent : at Buffalo Bills

: at Buffalo Bills When : Sunday, January 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, January 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

#12 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles were once thought of as arguably the best overall team in the NFL, but they are now stumbling into the postseason. They have lost five of their past six games and rank 31st in total defense. After appearing in the Super Bowl last year, they are in danger of being one-and-done this year.

Eagles NFL Playoffs schedule

Opponent : at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers When : Monday, January 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET

: Monday, January 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET Channel: ESPN/ABC

#11 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exceeded most expectations this season, winning the NFC South division. They did so with Baker Mayfield in his first year as their starting quarterback, replacing Tom Brady, who retired before the season. Their division title earned them a home game in the Wild Card round.

Buccaneers NFL Playoffs schedule

Opponent : vs Philadelphia Eagles

: vs Philadelphia Eagles When : Monday January 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET

: Monday January 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET Channel: ESPN/ABC

#10 - Houston Texans

No NFL team had a bigger turnaround than the Houston Texans this year. Despite playing with a rookie quarterback and head coach, they went from having the second-worst overall record last year to being a playoff team this season. They also get to play at home against the Cleveland Browns in round one after winning the AFC South division title.

Texans NFL Playoffs schedule

Opponent : vs Cleveland Browns

: vs Cleveland Browns When : Saturday, January 13 at 4.30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, January 13 at 4.30 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

#9 - Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams completed the 2023 NFL season as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning six of their final seven games. They present a dangerous matchup for any NFC team this year with the combination of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, who won a Super Bowl ring two years ago. Stafford also gets the opportunity to return to Detroit and play against his former team, the Lions, in the Wild Card round.

Rams NFL Playoffs schedule

Opponent : at Detroit Lions

: at Detroit Lions When : Sunday, January 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, January 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

#8 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have miraculously won games with four different quarterbacks this year. It will be Joe Flacco leading them into the postseason with a ton of playoff experience, including winning a Super Bowl ring during his time with the Baltimore Ravens.

Browns NFL Playoffs schedule

Opponent : at Houston Texans

: at Houston Texans When : Saturday, January 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, January 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

#7 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions haven't hosted a playoff game in 30 years but will finally do so again this year. It won't be easy to take on the surging Los Angeles Rams and against their former quarterback, Matthew Stafford. If they can overcome the challenge, their potential victory will be much sweeter.

Lions NFL Playoffs schedule

Opponent : vs Los Angeles Rams

: vs Los Angeles Rams When : Sunday, January 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, January 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

#6 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the best NFL teams all season long but have stumbled a bit to end the regular season. Two consecutive losses to conclude the season resulted in them losing the AFC East division title to the Buffalo Bills. It also means they will have to go on the road in their first game to face the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dolphins NFL Playoffs schedule

Opponent : at Kansas City Chiefs

: at Kansas City Chiefs When : Saturday, January 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET

: Saturday, January 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET Channel: Peacock

#5 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills finished the 2023 NFL season on a roll, winning each of their past five games. This includes victories over three playoff teams: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Dallas Cowboys. They are hot at just the right time, and earning the two-seed means they get to remain in Buffalo for at least the next two weeks.

Bills NFL Playoffs schedule

Opponent : vs Pittsburgh Steelers

: vs Pittsburgh Steelers When : Sunday, January 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, January 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

#4 - Kansas City Chiefs

While the Kansas City Chiefs haven't been nearly as dominant this season as they have been for the past few years, they are still the AFC West division champions and one of the most dangerous postseason teams. Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback remaining with multiple Super Bowl rings, so his experience could play a major factor.

Chiefs NFL Playoffs schedule

Opponent : vs Miami Dolphins

: vs Miami Dolphins When : Saturday, January 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET

: Saturday, January 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET Channel: Peacock

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys stormed back at the end of the season to steal the NFC East division title away from the plummeting Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys are perfect 8-0 when playing in their home stadium, which they will do in the Wild Card round. If they win, they will get to host at least one more game in Dallas as well, so their epic regular-season ending could have a massive postseason payoff.

Cowboys NFL Playoffs schedule

Opponent : vs Green Bay Packers

: vs Green Bay Packers When : Sunday, January 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, January 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers earned the top seed in the NFC by blowing out their two biggest competitors, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, in their head-to-head matchups. Brock Purdy was injured during the conference championship game last year, so he's hoping to get redemption this season.

49ers NFL Playoffs schedule

First Round Bye

#1 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are the unquestioned number one team in the NFL Power Rankings after dominating the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins to close out an impressive 2023 season. The road through the AFC goes through Baltimore and their massive NFL MVP favorite, Lamar Jackson, who is looking to change the narrative on his playoff career.

Ravens NFL Playoffs schedule

First Round Bye