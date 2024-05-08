2024 NFL WR Rankings: Top 10 Wide Receivers post NFL Draft ft. Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill

Wide receivers have continually grown in value in the modern NFL offense. Most teams have turned their focus to high-powered passing attacks featuring their quarterbacks as much as possible. For this strategy to work properly, it requires talented wide receivers to compliment their schemes and challenge opposing defensive coverages.

Entering the 2024 NFL season, the position is absolutely loaded with elite playmakers. It was one of the most targeted positions during the 2024 NFL Draft, which brought in another strong class of prospects. Here is how the top 20 wide receivers currently stack up with Week 1 just weeks away.

Top 20 NFL Wide Receivers in 2024

#10 - Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears

Keenan Allen was leading the NFL in receptions last season before suffering an injury. He has been one of the most consistently reliable weapons in the league during his entire career with the Los Angeles Chargers, but will switch teams for the first time ever in 2024.

The Chicago Bears are featuring a brand new offense this season with major changes to their key playmakers. It will be interesting to see where Allen falls on target hierarchy for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

#9 - Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans is the first player in NFL history to begin his career with 10 consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. He has done so every year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will look to extend his streak in 2024. He recently signed a new contract with the franchise, so he has a strong chance to do so.

#8 - AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Much like the Philadelphia Eagles in general, AJ Brown faded down the stretch last season following a dominant start to the year. After exceeding 125 receiving yards in six of his first eight games, he failed to do so again for the remainder of the season. He should have a strong chance to bounce back, as long as Jalen Hurts can do the same.

#7 - Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans

While Stefon Diggs suffered serious regression during the second half of last season, he still has more receptions than any other player since he joined the Buffalo Bills. He will look to get back on track this year with the Houston Texans, going from one elite quarterback to another.

#6 - Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown has increased his receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in each of his three seasons with the Detroit Lions so far. The franchise is clearly aware of how important he is to their overall success after recently making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

#5 - Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Despite sufferng through some of the worst quarterback play in the entire NFL last season, Davante Adams still found a way to record at least 100 receptions and 1,100 yards for the fourth consecutive year. The Las Vegas Raiders still haven't solved their quarterback situation, but that apparently doesn't take away from Adams' consistent production.

#4 - Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase has exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in all three of his seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals so far. Despite playing most of last season without Joe Burrow, he still set a career-high with 100 receptions. If Burrow can stay healthy this season, it's reasonable to expect Ja'Marr Chase to climb even higher in the wide receiver rankings.

#3 - CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb has increased his production in just about every statistical category in each of his seasons with the Dallas Cowboys so far. He truly broke out to an elite level in 2023 as one of the best overall wide receivers in the NFL. This was justified by his selection as a first-team All-Pro.

#2 - Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill was on pace to become the first player in NFL history to exceed 2,000 receiving yards in a single season before a late-season leg injury stopped him a bit short. In an extremely favorable system with the Miami Dolphins, he can threaten that record again in 2024 if he can remain healthy.

#1 - Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Just four seasons into his career with the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson has already nearly reached 400 receptions and 6,000 yards. He is off to the most productve start to his career by any wide receiver in NFL history, but it will be interesting to see if JJ McCarthy can get him the ball as consistently as Kirk Cousins did.

Here are the honorable mentions for wide receivers:

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

