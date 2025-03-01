2025 NFL Combine Insider Notes: 9 DBs who stole the spotlight ft. Nick Emmanwori

The speeds on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium quickened a bit as the defensive backs tested during the second day of combine workouts. The big-name players at the position were either unable to work out or chose not to, which opened the door for lesser-known players to step into the spotlight. And that’s exactly what they did.

Defensive Backs who stole the spotlight

(Source: Imagn) (Source: Imagn) (Source: Imagn) (Source: Imagn)

1. Maxwell Hairston/CB/Kentucky:

Hairston was the only cornerback to break the 4.30 second barrier in the 40, timing an official 4.28 seconds. His other marks included 39.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-9 in the broad jump, both respectable leaps. During position drills he looked smooth, athletic and agile. He was quick-footed in reverse, practiced to his 40 time and caught the ball exceptionally well. On multiple occasions, Hairston was so fast moving in reverse that he waited and waited before the ball would arrive during interception drills.

2. Nick Emmanwori/S/South Carolina:

He came, he tested, he left, the story of Nick Emmanwori at the combine. Yet when he tested, he looked like an Olympian on the field. Emmanwori’s marks were out of this world and included a 40 time of 4.38 seconds, a vertical jump that hit 43 inches and a broad jump that reached 11-foot-6. The latter two results were far and away the best of the safety group. Emmanwori then sat on the sidelines during position drills, which disappointed NFL scouts. Measuring 6-foot-3, 220 pounds during weigh-ins, teams must decide whether Emmanwori fits in as a safety or linebacker on Sundays.

3. Robert Longerbeam/CB/Rutgers:

Longerbeam timed 4.39 seconds in the 40, faster than scouts expected. He also hit 11-foot-2 in the broad jump, further than any cornerback that worked out. He was exceptional during drills, displaying excellent footwork in reverse, easily flipping his hips while transitioning to run in a straight line and staying on balance all the way through. Besides all his athletic traits, Longerbeam was another who caught the ball well during interception drills.

4. Caleb Ransaw/DB/Tulane:

Ransaw, the sometimes cornerback, sometimes safety, proved to scouts he is assuredly an outstanding athlete. He timed 4.33 seconds in the 40, third fastest in the cornerback group. He led the position with a 40-inch vertical jump and added a broad jump of 10-foot-9. He displayed excellent footwork, hip movement and balance in all the drills. Ransaw did not have great ball production in college, intercepting just one pass during his career and breaking up only three last season, yet he possesses the underlying athleticism to develop into a defensive back on Sundays.

5. Billy Bowman Jr./S/Oklahoma:

Bowman came to Indianapolis off a disappointing senior season that resulted in his draft stock dropping. He used the combine as a springboard to make up ground. His 40 time of 4.42 seconds was much faster than anyone expected and a terrific mark for the position. His vertical jump of 35.5 inches and broad of 10-foot-3 were solid marks. Bowman really stood out in position drills. He was smooth and fluid backpedaling in reverse, quick flipping his hips in transition and had an excellent break to the ball. There’s a legitimate reason to believe this workout may vault Bowman back into the second day of the draft.

6. Quincy Riley/CB/Louisville:

Riley timed 4.48 seconds in the 40, respectable but by no means spectacular. Yet once position drills started, he was one of the best cornerbacks on the field. He was incredibly quick moving in reverse, displaying terrific footwork and a great backpedal, and he seamlessly flipped his hips transitioning forward and practiced much faster than he timed in the 40. Riley also caught the ball exceptionally well during interception drills, showing a lot of balance and body control.

7. R.J. Mickens/S/Clemson:

Graded by scouts as a late-round prospect entering the season, Mickens proved otherwise during his senior campaign then further impressed NFL teams at the combine. He had an excellent workout, timing 4.49 seconds in the 40 and touching 41.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-1 in the broad jump. During position drills, Mickens was fluid, natural and balanced. He showed excellent footwork, easily moved about the field and caught the ball extremely well.

8. Azareye'h Thomas/CB/Florida State:

The only testing Thomas took part in was the broad jump, and he turned in a pedestrian mark of 10-foot-2. He was quick-footed and fast in reverse and practiced with excellent speed. Thomas moved well in every direction and was incredibly fluid for a taller, long legged cornerback; he measured 6-foot-1.5 and 197 pounds. Thomas, who is assured a spot in the draft’s initial 45 picks, also caught the ball well.

9. Dante Trader Jr./S/Maryland:

Trader struggled with a groin injury during the season and chose not to run the 40 here at the combine, opting for his pro day in March. Yet he looked terrific taking part in position drills, displaying excellent movement skills, outstanding athleticism and a fluid style. Trader displayed excellent footwork for a safety and a smooth backpedal. He caught the ball extremely well and was always on balance.

