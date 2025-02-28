Will Johnson vs. Azareye'h Thomas college stats: A look at top 2025 NFL Draft prospects' performances

Will Johnson and Azareye'h Thomas are two of the best cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL draft class. Both players were nightmares for collegiate offensive coordinators. They spent three seasons in college and entered the draft at the first opportunity.

Ad

With the draft just over a month away, let's look at how well Johnson and Thomas performed in college.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Comparing Will Johnson and Azareye'h Thomas' college stats

Will Johnson was an all-state caliber player at Grosse Pointe South High School in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. He excelled as a wide receiver, cornerback and returner.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As a five-star prospect, Johnson had scholarship offers from Michigan, Texas A&M, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma and more. However, he chose to play for his father's alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines.

Ad

Johnson thrived from Day 1 with the Wolverines. He was a matchup nightmare for opposing wide receivers and finished his freshman season with 27 total tackles, three pass deflections and three interceptions.

Johnson kept up the heat in his sophomore season. He finished with 27 total tackles, four pass deflections, four interceptions and a pick-six touchdown as the Wolverines won the NCAA championship.

Johnson dealt with injuries in his final year with the Wolverines but still managed to amass 14 total tackles, three pass deflections and two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns. He earned second-team All-American honors for his efforts.

Ad

Azareye'h Thomas thrived as a two-way player for Niceville High School in Niceville, Florida. Thomas had scholarship offers from Florida State, Florida, LSU, Georgia Tech and more. However, he chose to stay close to home and play for the Florida State Seminoles.

Thomas got progressively better during his time with the Seminoles. He amassed 14 total tackles, one pass deflection and one interception in his freshman season.

Thomas saw an increased role on the Seminoles defense in his sophomore season, and it reflected on the stat sheet. He amassed 29 tackles, 10 pass deflections, 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Ad

Thomas cemented his spot as one of the best CB prospects in the country in his junior season. He racked up 53 total tackles, four pass deflections and one interception.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who will be selected first between Will Johnson and Azareye'h Thomas in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Will Johnson and Azareye'h Thomas enjoyed stunning college football careers and will hear their names called by Roger Goodell in this year's draft. Johnson is projected to be a Top 5-7 pick in the draft, earning comparisons to reigning defensive player of the year Pat Surtain II.

Ad

Scouts view Thomas as a late Day 1 or early Day 2 pick in this year's draft. He was a bright spot on a shaky Seminoles roster, and he'll be a solid developmental prospect in the big leagues.

While both Will Johnson and Azareye'h Thomas have their strengths, it's the former who'll hear his name called first in the 2025 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.