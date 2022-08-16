3 NFL teams most likely to pick first in the 2023 NFL Draft  

Thanks to the unimpressive quarterback class in the 2022 NFL Draft, several teams were left out in the cold at the position. As such, many teams are stuck in the same position or are in worse shape than at the end of the 2021 season. For those teams, the 2022 season might be a stepping stone to reaching the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.

While next year's draft might be interesting, the 2022 season will not be for fans of the worst teams. Here's how it breaks down with the three teams most likely to reach the top of the 2023 NFL Draft order.

#1 - New York Giants

New York Giants v New England Patriots

Nearly half a decade after Eli Manning's retirement, the New York Giants could be one losing streak away from moving on from their would-be successor. With no young rookie behind him, Daniel Jones looks poised to lead the team to the bottom of the power rankings and to the top of the draft order next season.

Kevin Cole @KevinColePFF Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan Brian Daboll asked if Tyrod Taylor will eventually get some 1st-team snaps. Says probably at some point. But goes out of his way to say he has 100% confidence in starter Daniel Jones. Will Tyron’s snaps be a reflection on how DJ has played? “Absolutely not.”



Clear Jones is QB1. Brian Daboll asked if Tyrod Taylor will eventually get some 1st-team snaps. Says probably at some point. But goes out of his way to say he has 100% confidence in starter Daniel Jones. Will Tyron’s snaps be a reflection on how DJ has played? “Absolutely not.” Clear Jones is QB1. I'm hoping for a Daniel Jones breakout, but ....... the Giants seems like an obvious team that should have had some sort of QB option on the roster to come in if Jones struggles (again) who isn't a low-upside vet like Taylor twitter.com/JordanRaanan/s… I'm hoping for a Daniel Jones breakout, but ....... the Giants seems like an obvious team that should have had some sort of QB option on the roster to come in if Jones struggles (again) who isn't a low-upside vet like Taylor twitter.com/JordanRaanan/s…

According to Pro Football Reference, the quarterback has failed to come within even one game of .500 in his career. In his rookie year, he went 3-9 and in his second season, he went 5-9. In his third season, he ended up going 4-7. Of course, Jones' defenders will rally around his rookie season numbers when he threw for 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Others may say that the talent around him has held the team back. That said, regardless of the reason, the team has been sleepwalking since Eli Manning retired and arguably before that. With a quarterback entering likely his last chance to save his job, the pressure on him will be immense. If it hasn't worked in the first three seasons since being drafted, it likely will not work in his fourth.

#2 - Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons

Just a few years ago, the Atlanta Falcons were at the top of the NFL and near the bottom of the NFL Draft order. However, since losing the Super Bowl to Tom Brady in 2016, the franchise has only gone downhill. Since losing the big game, the team has only posted one season over .500 which came in 2017.

Not many blamed Matt Ryan for the team's troubles. In fact, most credited him as the only piece that worked well for the team. Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick. The team has Marcus Mariota and 2022 NFL Draft pick Desmond Ridder contending for the starting role. At this point, expectations are low for the third-round rookie and former Raiders backup.

Put simply, the franchise's moves have left many thinking the team is steering into tanking territory to nab a high-end rookie in the 2023 NFL Draft. Aside from an unlikely Desmond Ridder rookie explosion, the team is poised to be towards the bottom this season. The team will also be without Calvin Ridley this season due to his betting scandal, setting up the starting quarterback poorly this season.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

It is amazing how moving two players can take a team from top-ten status to the bottom of the league. However, when a team becomes entirely dependent on their quarterback and the quarterback is suddenly taken out of the picture, this is a change that can result.

Of course, the loss of Russell Wilson wasn't the only subtraction from the team this offseason. The team also said goodbye to Bobby Wagner. Their most immediate replacement came in the form of Drew Lock, setting up a quarterback competition between the quarterback and Geno Smith. Smith was originally drafted by the New York Jets and Lock comes from the Denver Broncos via trade for Russell Wilson.

In other words, the Seattle Seahawks have two quarterbacks competing for the starting role who both came from long-term losing franchises. According to Pro Football Reference, Drew Lock is 4-12 in his last two seasons and Geno Smith is 5-13 in his last 18 starts. Either record could lead to a number one draft pick for next season.

While Lock looked decent in Week 1 of the preseason to first-time viewers, the costly fumble given up near the end of the game was not a fluke. Broncos fans have seen low-level pocket awareness for the entirety of his tenure with the team, which is part of the reason why few were upset when he was traded.

