NFL Week 12 Best Bets: 3 ATS picks

Last week’s ATS bets column went 1-2 — no thanks to the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who could not keep their games competitively close. With three games on Turkey Day, there are plenty of good bets spread out on this week’s main Sunday board. There are several divisional matchups this week, so bettors should look for games that appear closer than expected.

This week, we take a look at the Detroit Lions hosting the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, the New York Jets going against the Houston Texans, and the LA Chargers taking on the Denver Broncos.

3 against-the-spread bets for NFL Week 11

#1 - Detroit Lions +3 vs. Chicago Bears

For a 0-9-1 team, the Lions rarely get blown out by the opposing team. As they continue to compete with or without quarterback Jared Goff, bettors can count on the team to at least cover the spread most weeks. Goff is a gametime decision, but expect the Lions to continue to lean on running back D’Andre Swift and get their first win of the season against the Bears.

In terms of best bets, the Lions (+3) are a great play on Thanksgiving Day.

#2 - New York Jets +2.5 vs. Houston Texans

The Jets will welcome back their rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and hope to get some sort of consistency going. Playing against the Houston Texans may be the best medicine for what ails the Jets. Wide receiver Elijah Moore is in the midst of a breakout rookie season, but the team will be without the services of fellow rookie running back Michael Carter due to injury.

This game should be close, and the Jets should find some success against the Texans while expecting some flashes from Zach Wilson. This makes the J-E-T-S a best bet.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers -3 vs. Denver Broncos

The Chargers are primed to contend for the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs are not invincible, and the Chargers are only one game behind the Chiefs. The Raiders and the Broncos are not far behind, but both teams seem to be in worse positions to contend for the AFC West than the Chargers. As long as the Chargers feed the ball to running back Austin Ekeler and get wide receiver Mike Williams more involved, they are in good shape for this game and for the rest of the season.

Look for the Chargers to solidify their playoff bid with a win over a division rival. Quarterback Justin Herbert and the Superchargers are the best bet this week.

