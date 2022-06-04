3 NFL backup QBs who deserve to be starters in 2022

There are 32 teams in the NFL and 32 starting quarterbacks. This doesn't necessarily mean they are the 32 best quarterbacks in the NFL, as different team situations can dicate the direction they go with their quarterbacks. Each team has different expectations and players are in different phases of their careers.

Here are three quarterbacks who currently serve as back-ups, but deserve a shot to be a starter somewhere entering the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is currently in a difficult situation with the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 NFL offseason. The team traded for Deshaun Watson to be their starting quarterback but have been unable to find a trade partner for Mayfield.

While Baker Mayfield struggled through a disappointing 2021 season, he was injured for most of the year and did enough in 2020 to justify that he deserves another shot as a starter.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: It's understandable that QB Baker Mayfield feels disrespected. It's understandable that the #Browns moved on. How it plays out remains to be seen... From NFL Now: It's understandable that QB Baker Mayfield feels disrespected. It's understandable that the #Browns moved on. How it plays out remains to be seen... https://t.co/UGl09C7b1U

He helped the Browns reach the playoffs following the 2020 season while throwing 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also won the Browns their first playoff game this millennia, a victory against division rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has demonstrated his ability.

#2 - Gardner Minshew

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew previously served as the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but now serves as a back-up to Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles. Minshew's career numbers suggest that he deserves another shot as a starter, potentially with a better roster where he can have more team success.

Minshew has completed more than 63 percent of his passes during his short career so far while throwing an impressive 41 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions. He has also rushed for more than 500 yards across 22 starts, demonstrating his mobility and athleticism.

#3 - Taylor Heinicke

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke

Although Taylor Heinicke has been around the NFL since the 2017 season, he was given his first opportunity to be a full-time starting quarterback during the 2021 season. While the Washington Commanders missed their goal of making it back to the playoffs, Heinicke put together a decent season in his first as a starter.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Taylor Heinicke is a baller. Wowww.



Taylor Heinicke is a baller. Wowww.https://t.co/TI8LGlWAPc

Heinicke recorded a 7-8 record as a starter while completing 65 percent of his passes with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

While the numbers are relatively mediocre, he displayed tremendous grit and determination on just about every down. Most would agree that he did enough in his first year as a starting quarterback to earn another look.

