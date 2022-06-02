“This is going to have to be an NBA trade” - NFL analyst illuminates possible Baker Mayfield cost to offload Browns QB

Baker Mayfield finds himself in a difficult situation ahead of the 2022 NFL season. The Cleveland Browns have been trying to trade him for several weeks since acquiring Deshaun Watson during the offseason, but have been unable to do so yet.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter As it turns out, the compensation on the blockbuster trade has changed: Browns now are giving up six draft picks for Deshaun Watson; also instead of giving up a 2024 5th-round pick, it’s now a 2024 6th-round pick, per today’s wire. As it turns out, the compensation on the blockbuster trade has changed: Browns now are giving up six draft picks for Deshaun Watson; also instead of giving up a 2024 5th-round pick, it’s now a 2024 6th-round pick, per today’s wire. https://t.co/Y98WFPmYeE

NFL analyst Andrew Brandt from The MMQB recently appeared on an episode of The Rich Eisen Show to share his thoughts on the situation:

“Baker is due 18 million, this is going to have to be an NBA trade. In other words, NBA trades are about cap and expiring money and shifting. So they're going to have to move him with another asset or pay some of the 18 million. In other words, you do a bonus for ten million dollars and then you move him for an eight million salary. That's the only way I see this happening."

Brandt continued by offering potential destinations for Mayfield in the 2022 NFL season:

"If there are any suitors, I mean, we've got maybe Carolina, maybe Seattle. I don't know if they're even interested. So what do you do if they're not? Then you do a Deshaun Watson Houston situation. You say, ‘Baker, you just do your thing and we'll pay you. Shut up and don't play. Shut up and go away.’ "

Brandt concluded by talking about the Browns' back-up quarterback situation.

"He's not going to be the guy when Watson gets suspended. That's Jacoby Brissett. So it's a no-win situation for Baker and the Browns, but he'll get paid. He'll get that 18 million. It's just a question of how and where.”

As the 2022 NFL season approaches, it will be interesting to see what happens with Baker Mayfield. The Browns will continue to explore the trade market and hope to get something in return for their former starting quarterback, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Andrew Brandt names Seahawks and Panthers and potential landing spots for Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

With Watson set to become the starting quarterback of the the Cleveland Browns for the 2022 NFL season and beyond, Mayfield has requested a trade after losing his job. The Browns have attempted to honor his request, but most teams already have a quarterback for the upcoming season and are unwilling to part with assets in return for the quarterback

Two suggestions that Brandt threw out as possible destinations for the quarterback are the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers are looking to upgrade on Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are yet to acquire a legitimate replacement for Russell Wilson. While both teams are in need of help at quarterback, neither has shown any solid interest in a deal so far.

We will have to wait and see whether the former first-overall-pick stays in Cleveland or moves on to pastures new for the 2022 season.

