3 Early NFL MVP favorites after Week 1 feat. Patrick Mahomes

The NFL MVP award is the highest individual honor handed out each season based on performance. It's voted on each year by a predetermined committee and handed out to the single NFL player deemed most valuable to their teams' success for that particular season.

Quarterbacks have traditionally dominated the NFL MVP voting, including winning the award for each of the last nine consecutive seasons. With Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season officially concluded, several quarterbacks have emerged as the early favorites to win the NFL MVP award this year. Here are three of the front runners.

#3 - Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is off to an incredible statistical start to his NFL career. Across just two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, he has already accumulated 9,350 passing yards and 69 passing touchdowns. He also eclipsed 5,000 passing yards during the 2021 NFL season.

Herbert was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and followed that up with a Pro Bowl appearance in his second year. Now in his third season, Herbert could add another award to his trophy case as he is among the favorites to win the NFL MVP award. He got off to a fast start in Week 1, completing 76% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has been one of the most dominant players in the NFL since taking over as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has exceeded 4,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in all four years of his career. This includes eclipsing 4,700 yards and 35 touchdowns during three of them.

Mahomes has averaged more than 300 passing yards per game through his first four years in the league. He's been named to the Pro Bowl every season and has won an NFL MVP award. It looks like he will be in the mix to potentially add another NFL MVP award to his name after completing 77% of his passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen has been the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills for the majority of the last four seasons, but has elevated his game to an elite level over the last two years. He has exceeded 4,400 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns in each of the last two years, while also showing off his dual-threat abilities by combining for 1,184 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Allen entered the 2022 NFL season as the preseason favorite to be named the NFL MVP at the end of the year. He showed why in Week 1 with a strong performance, completing 84% of his passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for an additional 56 yards and another touchdown.

