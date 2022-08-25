3 facts you probably didn't know about Russell Wilson's wife Ciara

Ciara and Russell Wilson are one of the most popular and high-profile couples in the NFL. Their innovative business approach as well as their incredible devotion to philanthropy make them role models for many people.

Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, having won a Super Bowl ring and two NFC championship games. Ciara is an extremely successful recording artist and performer whose fame predates that of Russell Wilson's. Here are three facts about Ciara's impressive career that may be lesser known.

#1 - Ciara is one of the pioneers of Crunk music

Ciara performs at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Show

Ciara's first single, 'Goodies', is one of the first songs ever to be credited with putting the now popular Crunk music on the map. She has helped popularize the contemporary style of 'Crunk&B' along with Lil Jon, who released the single 'Yeah!' that shot up the Billboard charts alongside 'Goodies.'

'Goodies' remains Ciara's most successful single, but she has released many other popular hits, several of which have gone platinum. Her success in the new style earned her the nicknames 'Princess of Crunk' and 'First Lady of Crunk&B.'

#2 - Successful modeling career

Ciara attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors

While Ciara is best known for her success in the music industry, she has also put together an incredible career in the world of modeling. She got her start by landing a role as the front person for Rocawear, a clothing company owned by rapper Jay-Z. It kickstarted many opportunities in her career.

She has appeared on the covers of several elite magazines, including Vogue and Vibe Magazine. She has also landed several roles as a lead brand ambassador and endorser for major companies such as Revlon, Adidas, and Verizon.

#3 - Ciara and Russell Wilson have a production deal with Amazon

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the 2016 ESPYS

Russell Wilson and Ciara have either started or invested in many successful business ventures. They are both part of the ownership group of the Seattle Sounders soccer team in the MLS and own their own fashion line, among many other projects.

The Hollywood Reporter @THR NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and Grammy-winning singer Ciara ink first-look deal with Amazon Studios. The power couple will develop and produce scripted series and films via their Why Not You productions company. #THRNews NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and Grammy-winning singer Ciara ink first-look deal with Amazon Studios. The power couple will develop and produce scripted series and films via their Why Not You productions company. #THRNews https://t.co/pZ6IHiz7Xn

They have also started their own production company, Why Not You Productions, focused on developing original entertainment and advertising. The company landed an affiliate deal with Amazon Prime Video in 2021 and is expected to release original content on their streaming service.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12