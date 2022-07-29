Ryan Jensen injury: 3 free agent centers Tom Brady's Buccaneers must consider 

Ryan Jensen could miss the entire season due to a knee injury sustained in practice on Thursday. He was carted off the field, giving most an indication that he will be gone for quite some time. If that is the case, the team needs to mobilize a plan to get a replacement ready.

While free agency has long since ended, the Buccaneers have a few interesting options available. Here's a look at three centers still available on the market that should be strongly considered.

#1 - Matt Paradis

Carolina Panthers v Los Angeles Chargers

Despite the injury to Jensen, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a win-now team where there is a realistic expectation of a Super Bowl appearance. This is only while Tom Brady is on the team. As such, longevity isn't that much of a concern for Jensen's replacement. If a player is good today and available, that trumps everything else.

Matt Paradis is 32 years old, so durability is a worry. However, in his career, the center has only missed time in two campaigns. He has accumulated a vast amount of experience during his seven years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers. Additionally, he has Super Bowl experience and has played alongside legendary quarterback Peyton Manning. As such, he would be a great replacement for Jensen.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Terrible blow for Brady and the Bucs: His center Ryan Jensen is gone with a knee injury. Jensen's know-how and fighting spirit are irreplaceable. Bottom line: Now Brady will get hurried and hit more. Congrats, Brady Haters. Terrible blow for Brady and the Bucs: His center Ryan Jensen is gone with a knee injury. Jensen's know-how and fighting spirit are irreplaceable. Bottom line: Now Brady will get hurried and hit more. Congrats, Brady Haters.

#2 - J.C. Tretter

Cleveland Browns v Chicago Bears

31 year old center J.C. Tretter is coming off a solid season with the Cleveland Browns in which he earned a 78.7 PFF grade. He was also able to play more than 1000 snaps last year, providing a solid foundation for the quarterback. In 2020, he earned a 77.1 PFF grade and also played more than 1,000 snaps.

The free agent has played alongside Aaron Rodgers during his time at the Green Bay Packers and also Baker Mayfield. He's also played in six playoff games in his career. When January comes, the moment won't be too big for him and he could slide in nicely for Jensen.

Tampa’s options include internal — Robert Hainsey — or external — JC Tretter, Matt Paradis, Billy Price, etc. While the #Bucs await final word, the fear is Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has suffered a season-ending knee injury, sources say. A likely frustrating end to his 2022.Tampa’s options include internal — Robert Hainsey — or external — JC Tretter, Matt Paradis, Billy Price, etc. While the #Bucs await final word, the fear is Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has suffered a season-ending knee injury, sources say. A likely frustrating end to his 2022.Tampa’s options include internal — Robert Hainsey — or external — JC Tretter, Matt Paradis, Billy Price, etc.

#3 - Trey Hopkins

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles

The Buccaneers will try to get their hands on either Matt Paradis or J.C. Tretter, but should they fail to get them, Trey Hopkins could be next. In 2021, Hopkins played nearly 1,000 snaps for the Cincinnati Bengals and earned a 51.4 PFF grade.

In 2019, he earned a 62.4 PFF grade and played nearly 1,100 snaps. If they can get the 2019 version of him, the team might be able to sneak their way through the year while Jensen recovers.

The biggest selling point for Hopkins is the fact that he was just with the Bengals during their Super Bowl run. With recent playoff and Super Bowl experience, he may have earned the fortitude to step up in the biggest moments in January.

