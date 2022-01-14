3 free agents NFL teams should avoid this offseason

Many free agents will be available in the 2022 NFL offseason. While some of them have excellent value, others have some serious red flags. Between injuries, age and other factors, some members of the 2022 NFL free agency class are probably best avoided, especially if they require a high price tag. Here are three free agents that might not be worth signing.

3 NFL free agents that should be avoided in 2022

#1 - WR Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is still a productive wide receiver in the NFL. In just seven games this season, he recorded 42 receptions for 545 receiving yards and four touchdowns. In the 2020 season, he appeared in eight games while recording 45 receptions for 483 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He could realistically still exceed 100 receptions and 1,000 yards in a full season.

Production has never been an issue for Antonio Brown, it's been all of the issues off the field. He's been a part of the drama with four different teams over the last four years. Most recently, he stormed off the field during a game against the New York Jets and left the stadium, abandoning his team. While he's a great free agent wide receiver, he's not really worth all of the extra baggage.

#2 - EDGE Justin Houston

Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston

There was a time when Justin Houston, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, was one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. That appears to be a thing of the past. He set a career high with 22 sacks in the 2014 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, but his production hasn't come close to that since then.

Michael Bertsch @SteelersPRMike



#BertschyBits

#HereWeGo

#PITvsBAL With that sack, yes awarded, @_TJWatt has tied NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s single-season League record for sacks (22.5) and also broke Justin Houston’s record (22.0) for most sacks in a single season in a player’s first five seasons... With that sack, yes awarded, @_TJWatt has tied NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s single-season League record for sacks (22.5) and also broke Justin Houston’s record (22.0) for most sacks in a single season in a player’s first five seasons...#BertschyBits#HereWeGo #PITvsBAL

Justin Houston has only exceeded ten sacks in one season over the last seven years. He has also missed games due to various injuries in five of those seven seasons. He's still a useful player, but his best days are likely long behind him. He will be 33 years old for the 2022 NFL season, so it's likely the regression will continue. He has recorded just 4.5 sacks in 15 games played this year.

#3 - EDGE Melvin Ingram III

Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Melvin Ingram III

Melvin Ingram III was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2021 NFL season. He is now set to become a free agent in the 2022 offseason. His production has been less than inspiring and may not get any better now that he is going to be 33 years old next season.

Mike Uva @Mike_Uva



: @NFL



Former Gamecock Melvin Ingram with a game-changing forced fumble that proved to be the difference in the Chiefs winning tonight. @GamecockCentral Former Gamecock Melvin Ingram with a game-changing forced fumble that proved to be the difference in the Chiefs winning tonight. @GamecockCentral 🎥: @NFL https://t.co/ICGBSz6plW

Across his last two seasons, he has only appeared in 16 total games and recorded just one sack. He has accumulated just 15 sacks over the last four years combined while forcing just two fumbles in that same time frame. There are many better free agent options for teams in need of an edge rusher.

