3 NFL players that shockingly left the field during a game, featuring Antonio Brown

There have been some unfortunate moments in NFL history when a player quit on his team during a game. They walked out while the game was still in progress and left their teams stranded. It's a selfish move and could be insulting to the rest of the team. It hasn't happened too often in NFL history, but here are three such examples.

3 NFL players who stranded their teams during a game

#1 - WR Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown abandoned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their Week 17 game against the New York Jets. During the third quarter of the game, Antonio Brown was seen getting into an argument with members of the Buccaneers roster and coaching staff on the sideline. He proceeded to remove most of his uniform before storming off the sideline and into the locker room.

@JenHale504 Antonio Brown ran off the field shirtless after showing some frustration on the sidelines. Antonio Brown ran off the field shirtless after showing some frustration on the sidelines.@JenHale504 https://t.co/Jet6ofnNm2

Antonio Brown didn't just leave the field, he completely left the stadium immediately after getting changed out of the rest of his uniform and into street clothes. Following the game, head coach Brice Arians announced that Antonio Brown would no longer be a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A few days later, he was officially released by the team for his actions.

#2 - WR Mike Wallace, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mike Wallace

In Week 17 of the 2014 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins faced off against the New York Jets in their final game of the year. Wide receiver Mike Wallace was not involved in the offense in the first half and was not targeted by quarterback Ryan Tannehill at all. Before the first half ended, Mike Wallace left the field and went straight to the locker room.

Andrew Abramson @AbramsonFL Remember when Mike Wallace was on the Dolphins and he was the NFL's highest paid WR? Those were some dark days in Miami. Remember when Mike Wallace was on the Dolphins and he was the NFL's highest paid WR? Those were some dark days in Miami.

Mike Wallace did not come back out of the locker room for the second half. It was initially reported that the team didn't play him in the second half because they were disciplining him for leaving the field early. It was later discovered that wasn't the case. Mike Wallace refused to come back out for the second half of the game.

#3 - CB Vontae Davis, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis and others

Vontae Davis was in his first year with the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL season. In Week 2 when the Bills faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers, Vontae Davis removed himself from the game during the first half and proceeded to leave the stadium.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Vontae Davis walked so that Antonio Brown could run Vontae Davis walked so that Antonio Brown could run https://t.co/Klg81XZfZO

This is one of the most bizarre cases of a player quitting during a game because Vontae Davis never played football again after it happened. It was later reported that Vontae Davis decided he just didn't want to play football anymore. He said he lost the passion to the play game and needed to retire. Apparently, it happened suddenly, in the middle of a game in progress.

