3 landing spots for Patriots wantaway wide receiver N'Keal Harry

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry was selected by the New England Patriots with the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He, unfortunately, has never lived up to his expectations in three years with the team, combing for just 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in his career so far.

N'Keal Harry is reportedly frustrated with the slow start of his Patriots career. He believes that a team change could help him overcome his early struggles, as he has requested a trade during the 2022 NFL offseason. The Patriots are reportedly working to find a trade partner for Harry.

It may be difficult for the Patriots to find a team willing to trade for Harry after his unproductive three years so far. One possible path could be to use him as one of the pieces in a trade package to upgrade their wide receiver position. Several superstar wide receivers are rumored to be seeking trades this year, so the Patriots could potentially pursue one of them.

Interestingly, three of the star wide receivers who could potentially be traded before the 2022 NFL season were all in the same 2019 NFL Draft class as N'Keal Harry. Here are three potential trade situations where the Patriots could package Harry with draft picks to acquire one of those star wide receivers.

Potential destinations for N'Keal Harry in the trade market

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel has officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers after the two sides could not agree on a contract extension. The first-team All-Pro selection from last season is one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the NFL and would provide a massive upgrade for any team that acquires him.

He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf has not yet officially requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, at least not publicly, but he has been involved in many trade rumors since the 2022 NFL offseason. The rumors intensified when the Seahawks traded away star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

#3 - Tenessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans released Julio Jones during the 2022 NFL offseason and are now in danger of losing AJ Brown. Like Metcalf and Samuel, Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract and wants a new deal before the 2022 NFL season.

