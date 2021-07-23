3 massive changes for the Cardinals if DeAndre Hopkins decides to retire over the NFL's vaccination policy

The NFL used the nuclear option and DeAndre Hopkins is not happy. It's no secret that the NFL would love to have every single player vaccinated in time for Week 1. However, months after the vaccine became available to athletes, some players are still holding out.

The NFL has tried to subtly apply pressure by rolling out new protocols providing some freedom to those vaccinated while keeping unvaccinated players stuck in 2020. Nevertheless, some players are still steering clear of the shot. In response, the NFL dialed the pressure up to 11.

On July 22, the NFL declared that any games unable to be rescheduled due to a Covid-19 outbreak would be credited as a loss to the team responsible for the outbreak.

Players are outraged by this change, as their choice of not getting vaccinated could effectively end their team's season. DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the most outspoken players against the new policy and has threatened to retire over the brouhaha.

Here are three ways Hopkins' retirement could affect the Cardinals going forward.

Arizona Cardinals' future sans DeAndre Hopkins

#1 - Shifting wide receiver room for the worse

Without DeAndre Hopkins, the number one receiver on the Cardinals roster would be AJ Green. At 32, Green is simply not the same player he was five years ago. His last 1000-yard season was in 2017. In 2020, he earned 523 yards and two touchdowns. Put simply, the defense will dominate AJ Green as the top receiver. As a result, the Cardinals offense would take a massive step back.

AJ Green would not be the only player forced to move up a spot. The entire wide receiver room would be moved up a spot and forced to take on tougher competition. Hopkins' retirement would essentially reverberate across the offense.

#2 - Could spark a wave of retirements

If DeAndre Hopkins were to retire over this, he could be setting an example for other unvaccinated, disgruntled players. These players would feel encouraged to retire with him out of solidarity. The Cardinals cannot afford any retirements coming off an 8-8 season. Needless to say, an exodus would set the franchise back years.

#3 - Without Hopkins, 2021 is over before it begins

As an 8-8 team with Hopkins, a Hopkins-less team would leave little hope for the franchise. The offense would find itself in regression. Put simply, without Hopkins, the NFC West would eat the Cardinals alive.

To be fair, not many rosters can afford to lose their best player on the team. The Cardinals are already on shaky ground and Hopkins' loss would lead to a similar year to the 5-10-1 season in 2019.

