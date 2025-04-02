3 Micah Parsons trade packages that could move the needle for Cowboys before 2025 NFL Draft

Micah Parsons is looking for a new contract with the Cowboys and the negotiations do not look to be going smoothly. After Dallas owner Jerry Jones said that he wanted to deal directly with the player, the pass rusher came to his agents' defense saying he would not sign anything without professional input.

This comes after other issues made getting a deal complicated. The Cowboys gave Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb large contracts last year, meaning that there are salary cap considerations with another big extension. Then Myles Garrett reset the pass-rushing market with a $40 million annual average package, which means that Dallas has to get close to it.

If such challenges prove insurmountable, the Cowboys might be willing to trade Micah Parsons. He is one of the best players in his position in the league and will command immediate attention. Here are some teams that need someone like him and the trade conditions they can offer Dallas to part with their prized possession.

Three best trade packages for Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

#3 - Detroit Lions

The Lions were the best team in the regular season on the NFC side of the ledger but faltered in the playoffs. While Jayden Daniels was sensational for the Commanders in their Divisional Round win over Detroit, their lack of a pass-rush option was brutally exposed.

Aidan Hutchinson's return from injury will address some of these concerns. However, that the defensive unit was lacking so much in his absence shows that there is a need for more depth in that regard. They brought back Marcus Davenport but let Za'Darius Smith go due to salary cap considerations.

However, Micah Parsons is a different beast from the latter. If the Lions believe they are in win-now mode, getting the linebacker from the Cowboys makes sense. A little creativity in contract negotiations might go a long way.

Projected trade package: 2025 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick

#2 - Washington Commanders

The Commanders are looking to maximize the window they have with Jayden Daniels on a rookie contract and are in the win-now mode. They went to the NFC Championship game last year and the Super Bowl is a legitimate target in 2025. They have improved on offense with the addition of Deebo Samuel but they still need to tighten up in defense.

The Eagles put 55 points on them in the conference title game and it highlighted problems across the board on the defensive side of the ball. They need to address the cornerback and safety issues through the draft and could use a trade for Micah Parsons to address their pass-rushing needs.

The Cowboys linebacker will have the added advantage of playing for head coach Dan Quinn, who was his defensive coordinator in Dallas until last year. With salary cap considerations not an issue, they can look to lure the player away from his current position with a sweetened deal for the Cowboys. Giving up a first-rounder might be necessary for this intra-divisional trade.

Projected trade package: 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, 2026 third-round pick

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals need to improve on defense. Their lack on that front was clear all through the 2024 season even as Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase played at MVP levels. There is a recognition in Cincinnati that something needs to change and that is why they are willing to let Trey Hendrickson test the free market.

Even if he comes back, they need to find ways to complement him. By not giving him a deal, the franchise made it clear that they wanted him on a team-friendly contract. If Micah Parsons can stomach such a contract, he will instantly go to a team that has the potential to be a Super Bowl contender. If Hendrickson comes back, they could form one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league. And if not, the Bengals will have a replacement for their departing superstar.

The Cowboys might be more amenable to this deal than the others since he would be moving to a different conference. A third-round pick now, followed by a couple of picks later might be enough for Dallas.

Projected trade package: 2025 third-round pick, 2026 third-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick

