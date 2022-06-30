3 NFL coaches who are universally hated by their team's fans

Being an NFL head coach can often be a thankless job. When their teams play well, coaches rarely get much of the credit, but when their teams are struggling, they often receive a large portion of the blame. They are one of the easy targets for fans and analysts to criticize when a particular team is not living up to their general expectations.

When NFL fan bases become impatient with their team’s results on the football field, fans often call for the head coach to be fired immediately. There is little loyalty or wiggle room for fans to head coaches. The team must impress immediately and often or they are quickly turned on by the team's supporters.

The majority of NFL fan bases have mixed feelings and split opinions about their team's head coach. There are several that are overwhelmingly swayed in one direction or the other. A few coaches are widely admired by their fan base, while more of them are often disliked. Here are three NFL head coaches that are generally hated by their team's fan base.

#3 - Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy

Many Dallas Cowboys fans were on the fence about Mike McCarthy when he was hired to be their new head coach. While he came with plenty of big-game experience, including winning a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, his value was always questioned. Packers fans often believed he held their team back and would have won a bit more without him than with him.

Through two seasons with the Cowboys, McCarthy has helped them reach the playoffs once. McCarthy has a 18-15 regular-season record with no playoff wins with Dallas. The issue that many Cowboys fans have with McCarthy is his lack of fundamentals despite his heavy experience. He has often made immature mistakes, including clock management issues and questionable in-game strategies. The perfect example was during their 2021 NFL Playoff game loss to the 49ers.

#2 - Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury

When the Arizona Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury to be their head coach, many fans were skeptical of the decision. After a mediocre college football head coaching career and zero experience at the NFL level, it is fair to wonder if he was the proper hire. Three years later, most Cardinals fans are unsatisfied with the decision.

The biggest issue with Kingbury's head coaching career, including at Texas Tech and with the Cardinals, is his alarming trend of late-season collapses. In three seasons with the Cardinals, he has a combined 15-5-1 record in the first seven games of the year. However, he's posted a disappointing 9-20 record for the remaining games and Cardinals fans are justifiably frustrated with the trend.

#1 - Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers - The NFL's most hated current head coach

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule has found a ton of success as a college football head coach, including at Baylor and Temple. He built a reputation as someone who is able to turn a program around and get them going in the right direction towards a consistently winning product. The Carolina Panthers hired him with the hope that he could bring that same magic to the NFL.

John Ellis @1PantherPlace Matt Rhule says he went out of his comfort zone when he hired Joe Brady. Matt Rhule says he went out of his comfort zone when he hired Joe Brady. https://t.co/9Wipcin8QW

Panthers fans were hopeful of their new coach, but have really turned on him after posting a 10-23 record across his first two seasons. What makes things worse is his apparent lack of accountability, often blaming other things for their recent failures. This includes firing promising offensive coordinator Joe Brady and also deflecting the decision to acquire and extend quarterback Sam Darnold.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far