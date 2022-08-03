3 NFL franchises that could be playoff contenders if not for their quarterbacks ft. Seattle Seahawks

The quarterbacks are the most important players in the NFL. They have a direct impact on the outcome of just about every game. Having an elite quarterback is often what separates playoff contenders from the rest of the pack.

Teams without a strong option at quarterback have an extremely difficult time making it to the NFL playoffs, regardless of how good the rest of their rosters are. Here are three teams who could be playoff contenders during the 2022/23 NFL season if they had a better quarterback.

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

The Seattle Seahawks traded away quarterback Russell Wilson during the 2022 NFL offseason. This left them with one of the worst quarterback situations in the entire league. Their current options include Drew Lock and Geno Smith, two failed starters who have mostly been back-ups recently.

Gregg Bell @gbellseattle Geno Smith continues to seek out DK Metcalf’s turn in WR line, like Russell Wilson used to do at Seahawks camps. Drew Lock throwing to Tyler Lockett right after this @thenewstribune Geno Smith continues to seek out DK Metcalf’s turn in WR line, like Russell Wilson used to do at Seahawks camps. Drew Lock throwing to Tyler Lockett right after this @thenewstribune https://t.co/8C7Uh100qS

The Seahawks have a strong offensive unit, including star wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, as well as a strong stable of running backs. Their defense also ranked in the top 12 last season in points allowed per game, showing they're generally solid across the board.

That said, they're still unlikely to be in contention for the playoffs unless they significantly upgrade their quarterback.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement during the 2022 NFL offseason, ending his memorable career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They will now enter the 2022/23 NFL season with veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett as their potential starting quarterback options.

The Steelers have a well-balanced roster from top to bottom, including one of the best young running backs in the league in Najee Harris. They have a deep group of talented wide receivers and a defensive unit that seems to be solid every year. Despite making it to the playoffs last year, their quarterback situation in 2022 may prevent them from returning.

#3 - Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers HC Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers made it their main focus during the 2022 offseason to upgrade their quarterback situation. While they were successful in doing so by acquiring Baker Mayfield, that may not be enough for them to achieve their goal of making it to the postseason.

A healthy Christian McCaffrey would surely increase the Panthers' chances of making it to the playoffs. However, he's been unable to avoid lengthy injuries over the last two seasons. Even if McCaffrey stays healthy, the Panthers still have an uphill battle.

Chris Womack @Chris_Womack Christian McCaffrey was involved in a trade Thursday...don't worry, not that kind. Christian McCaffrey was involved in a trade Thursday...don't worry, not that kind. https://t.co/XeB59x0rQV

Despite making the playoffs during the 2020/21 season with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield was unable to do so last season with a roster likely better than the Panthers have this year.

