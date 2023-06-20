3 NFL owners who can officially be termed ‘superowners’ feat. Stan Kroenke’s Rams

A superowner is a sports team owner that has ownership stakes in multiple teams across multiple sports, such as the Los Angeles Rams' Stan Kroenke. He also owns the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and the Colorado Rapids. There are others like him.

Slowly but surely, team owners are putting together enough of their earnings from one team to buy a stake in others. Most of them don't have a very hands-on approach to their ownership, but they're involved in the teams nonetheless. Here are three examples.

Stan Kroenke is the perfect example of this new phenomenon. Not a lot of owners are part of four different teams across four different sports, but Kroenke is.

Stan Kroenke with Aaron Donald after a Super Bowl win

The owner has a startling net worth of almost $13 billion. He is the majority owner of the Los Angeles Rams, which are valued at $6.2 billion. The Denver Nuggets are worth $2.13 billion, though that figures to go up in the wake of their recent and first-ever NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat.

Kroenke's other two teams are also based in Colorado. The Colorado Avalanche (National Hockey League) are valued at $875 million and the Colorado Rapids (Major League Soccer) are worth about $400 million.

That's a lot of money combined, which is a big reason why Kroenke's net worth has swelled so much.

Another of the emerging superowners is the Haslams. Jimmy Haslam owns the Cleveland Browns, Milwaukee Bucks and the Columbus Crew.

Jimmy Haslam owns the Cleveland Browns

Haslam purchased a majority stake in the Browns in 2012 and has been their primary owner ever since. They are valued at $3.85 billion (though his stake is valued at about $2.2 billion). The Bucks, on the other hand, are valued at about $3.5 billion.

His final team, the Columbus Crew from the MLS, is worth $560 million. Haslam made his money largely through Pilot Flying J, the truck stop company founded in 1958 by his father. His net worth is currently $4.8 billion.

Finally, pending the official sale, the new owner of the Washington Commanders can certainly enter this list. Josh Harris, assuming his purchase of the team from Dan Snyder goes through, will add the team to his list of four teams he is the owner of.

Josh Harris, potential new owner of the Washington Commanders, owns the Philadelphia 76ers

Aside from the Commanders, a team worth $5.6 billion (though he and his team bid just over $6 billion to Snyder), he owns the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils (NHL) and Crystal Palace FC (Premier League).

The 76ers are worth $3.15 billion. The Devils are worth about $960 million and Crystal Palace is worth about $806 million. This all contributes to Josh Harris' $6.4 billion net worth, which came largely from Apollo Globe Management, which he co-founded in 1990.

