3 NFL players whose blood relatives committed horrible crimes feat. Aqib Talib

NFL players are celebrities in addition to being professional athletes. While most players build their fame on the field, everything they do off the field is watched closely as well. Any controversial moves they are involved with often make headlines like any other public figure.

The same can be said about close family members of NFL players, who are somewhat famous by association. If they do something significant, such as commit a crime, it often becomes a bigger news story because of their direct relationship to the NFL player. Here are three NFL stars who have a relative who committed a major crime.

#1 - Mark Ingram

New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram Jr. has spent 12 seasons with three different teams and has made three Pro Bowls along the way. His father, Mark Ingram Sr., also had a relatively successful career. He spent ten seasons with four different teams, including winning a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants.

However, on September 16, 2008, Mark Ingram Sr. was sentenced to 92 months in prison for bank fraud and money laundering. He ultimately served six years before being granted supervised release. After violating the terms of his release, including possession of marijuana and firearms, he was sentenced to another two years in prison.

#2 - Aqib Talib

Los Angeles Rams CB Aqib Talib

Aqib Talib was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL during the peak of his career. He was once selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls while also being chosen for two All-Pro teams.

Aqib Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, recently made headlines for his role in a murder. He reportedly got into an argument with an opposing youth football coach, Michael Hickmon, during a game where he took out a gun and shot him multiple times. Talib later turned himself in to the police.

#3 - L'Jarius Sneed

Kansas City Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed

L'Jarius Sneed is a crucial piece of the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive unit. He has started 21 games across two seasons, recording five interceptions and defending 15 passes.

Sam McDowell @SamMcDowell11



L’Jarius is the man chosen to break a curse.



It’s a weight. “The childhood trauma I went through is messing with my head.”



The story behind a rising Chiefs star:

kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kan… The Sneed family history is murder convictions, drug arrests and generational imprisonment.L’Jarius is the man chosen to break a curse.It’s a weight. “The childhood trauma I went through is messing with my head.”The story behind a rising Chiefs star: The Sneed family history is murder convictions, drug arrests and generational imprisonment.L’Jarius is the man chosen to break a curse.It’s a weight. “The childhood trauma I went through is messing with my head.”The story behind a rising Chiefs star:kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kan…

Sneed reportedly comes from a long family history of crime and controversy. His father was in prison when he was born, serving six years for assault and weapons possession. His mother went to prison when he was just a year old, serving more than four years for assault and drug possession. His brother, TQ Harrison, was fatally stabbed during the 2021-22 NFL season.

