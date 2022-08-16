5 NFL rookies who could end up being Pro Bowlers in their first campaign ft. Aidan Hutchinson

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching and the first round of preseason fixtures has been played. All teams are preparing for the upcoming season by analyzing their rosters while working on their personnel packages and game plans.

Some of the most important players to keep an eye on as the regular season approaches are rookies. It's always interesting to see how their skillsets translate to the NFL level and how they are utilized within their new teams.

All rookies have different levels of expectations. Their overall production in college football, physical gifts, and team situations are some of the factors that determine what to expect from each rookie. Here are five rookies who could potentially make the Pro Bowl this year due to a favorable outlook ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - Drake London

Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London

Drake London was the first wide receiver selected during the 2022 NFL Draft when the Atlanta Falcons chose him in the first round. They lost Cavin Ridley to a season-long suspension in 2022 and Russell Gage left during the free agency period. So the Falcons were desperate to improve their wide receiver room.

London is projected to be the Falcons' top wide receiver this year, so he should have plenty of opportunities. He will likely attempt to play a similar role to Ridley during the 2020 season, who recorded 1,374 yards and was selected a second-team All-Pro.

#2 - Kaiir Elam

Buffalo Bills CB Kaiir Elam

Kaiir Elam stepped into an excellent situation with the Buffalo Bills. They were the top-ranked defense in the NFL last season and improved even further this year by signing superstar Von Miller.

Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi Kaiir Elam wasn't perfect in his debut for the #Bills yesterday, but the first round CB out of Florida had some quality reps, especially early in the game. Defends the slant vs 2nd rounder Alec Pierce perfectly and gets the PBU. This was on 3rd down. Kaiir Elam wasn't perfect in his debut for the #Bills yesterday, but the first round CB out of Florida had some quality reps, especially early in the game. Defends the slant vs 2nd rounder Alec Pierce perfectly and gets the PBU. This was on 3rd down. https://t.co/QaGUGRPvjG

One of the only weaknesses of the Bills defense was their second cornerback next to Tre'Davious White. That's where Elam will step in. He will be surrounded by an excellent defensive unit and has a real chance to thrive in his situation.

#3 - Christian Watson

Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson

The Green Bay Packers made one of the most shocking moves of the 2022 NFL offseason when they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five years and has been one of the most dominant wide receivers in the entire league.

The Packers failed to acquire an established replacement for Adams. But they instead used the offseason to bring in several potential contributors, including in the 2022 NFL Draft. They selected wide receiver Christian Watson in the second round, who is 6'4 tall and ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash. He has the raw talent to potentially emerge as a superstar in the Packers offense.

#4 - Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson was spectacular in his final season with the Michigan Wolverines, setting a school record with 14 sacks. He received massive national recognition by finishing in second place for the Heisman Trophy award last season.

Trevor Woods @WoodsFootball Aidan Hutchinson finished 2nd in Heisman voting Aidan Hutchinson finished 2nd in Heisman voting https://t.co/WRA6hVWXWU

Hutchinson will get the opportunity to remain in his home state. He was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is currently considered one of the favorites to emerge as the Defensive Rookie of the Year and could potentially have a Pro Bowl season as the Lions' primary pass rusher.

#5 - Skyy Moore

NFL Combine

The Kansas City Chiefs traded away superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This was one of the most surprising moves of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first six seasons with the Chiefs. He has established himself as one of the most dangerous weapons in the game.

The Chiefs brought in several wide receivers during the offseason to replace the production left behind by Hill. One of those receivers is Skyy Moore, who they selected in the second round of the 2022 draft. Moore is projected to be a dynamic playmaker who can thrive in the Chiefs’ favorable offensive system.

