Ranking the top 5 fastest 40-yard dash by WRs in NFL Combine history

The NFL Combine allows college football prospects to showcase their skills in front of pro scouts. Speed is one of the most valued weapons in the NFL for wide receivers, so the 40-yard dash is one of the most important events. Here are the five fastest 40-yard dash times ever recorded at the NFL Combine by wide receivers since switching to an electronic timing system in 1999.

Fastest 40-yard dash times by wide receivers in NFL Combine history

#1 - John Ross III - 4.22 seconds

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross III

John Ross III not only owns the fastest time by a wide receiver, but his time of 4.22 seconds is the fastest by any player in the Combine's history since switching to an electronic timer. Other players, such as Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders, recorded faster marks but are now considered unofficial because they were clocked on a hand timer.

#2 - Rondel Melendez - 4.24 seconds

2022 NFL HBCU Combine 40-yard dash

Rondel Melendez ran a scorching 40-yard dash in 4.24 seconds at the 1999 Combine during the first year the electronic timing system was implemented. His time stood as the fastest in Combine history among all players until John Ross III set a new record at the 2017 Combine.

#3 - Jerome Mathis - 4.26 seconds

Houston Texans wide receiver Jerome Mathis

Jerome Mathis earned a selection in the NFL Draft because of his blazing fast speed. He spent time as a wide receiver but was probably the most dangerous on special teams as a kick and punt returner.

#4 (tied) - Marquise Goodwin - 4.27 seconds

Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin

Marquise Goodwin has used his impressive speed to carve out a career for himself as a deep-threat wide receiver in the NFL. He averages 16.5 yards per reception in his career, demonstrating his ability to make big plays.

#4 (tied) - Henry Ruggs III - 4.27 seconds

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III

Henry Ruggs III used his impressive speed to earn himself a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the promising young wide receiver has found himself in legal trouble, potentially derailing his entire career.

