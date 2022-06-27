3 NFL players whose fathers are in the Hall of Fame

When NFL players have children of their own, they often hope that one day they will grow up to become professional football players as well. They often enroll their children in youth football programs at a young age to introduce them to the sport.

They look forward to their kids developing the same love and passion for the game that got them to the highest level.

While the children of NFL players clearly have some advantages over other prospects, such as financial support and familiarity with the process of getting there, it doesn't guarantee that they will make it to the league.

It's an extremely difficult task for anyone to make it to the NFL, regardless of the name on the back of their jersey.

It's been estimated that only about 6.5 percent of high school football players go on to play competitively at the NCAA level. Less than two percent of all college football players ever make a team's final roster in the NFL.

The odds are always stacked against the prospects trying to make it to a game that requires elite talent and unlimited determination.

One may think that a player who reaches the Hall of Fame may have a higher chance of one of their children making it to the league because of a potential genetic advantage.

While it may help their chances a bit, it's still very rare overall. Here are three current players whose fathers are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

#1 - Thaddeus Moss, son of NFL WR Randy Moss

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss

Randy Moss is one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, dominating the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. He has the fourth-most career receiving yards and the second-most receiving touchdowns of any player ever.

His son, Thaddeus Moss, went undrafted in the 2020 Draft before being signed by the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent. Injuries have prevented him from getting onto the field, but he is currently on the Cincinnati Bengals roster ahead of the 2022 season.

that SEC podcast @thatSECpodcast One thing Randy Moss and Thaddeus Moss have in common.....touchdowns come easy in the Superdome. One thing Randy Moss and Thaddeus Moss have in common.....touchdowns come easy in the Superdome. https://t.co/ysZSVu2g1Q

#2 - Jake Matthews, son of legendary OT Bruce Matthews

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews

Jake Matthews has spent eight seasons as an offensive tackle with the Atlanta Falcons and has been selected to one Pro Bowl.

His father, Bruce Matthews, is one of the greatest offensive linemen of all time. He was selected to 14 Pro Bowls and chosen seven times as a first-team All-Pro.

NFL @NFL Bruce Matthews played every position on the offensive line across 19 NFL seasons. #NFL100 Bruce Matthews played every position on the offensive line across 19 NFL seasons. #NFL100 https://t.co/JaEEZWhcW4

The Matthews family is one of the most legendary in NFL history for how many of them have found success in the league. Seven of their family members have played in the league while combining for 25 total Pro Bowl selections.

#3 - Matthew Slater, son of HOF OL Jackie Slater

New England Patriots Matthew Slater

Jackie Slater is a legendary offensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams. During his prime career, he was selected to seven Pro Bowls in an eight-year span before eventually being selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His son, Matthew Slater, is a legend in his own right. He has spent 14 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots as a primary special-teamer, where he has been selected to 10 Pro Bowls and has won three Super Bowl rings. He has also been chosen for five All-Pro teams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far