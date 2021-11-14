3 NFL powerhouses in danger of missing 2021 playoffs

The playoffs are starting to take shape at the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season. Some teams are in excellent shape while others still have plenty of work to do to punch their tickets to the playoffs.

There are a few big teams that were expected to make the playoffs prior to the start of the season but are in danger of missing out. These three need a strong second half if they want to reach the playoffs.

Powerhouse teams that could miss the NFL playoffs this year

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

The bad news for the Seahawks in the NFC is that it looks like five teams are almost definitely already on their way to the playoffs. The good news is that the other two spots are vulnerable.

The Seahawks currently sit just one game out of a Wild Card spot despite struggling for the first half of the season. They still have plenty of work to do as nine teams are hopeful of grabbing one of those two spots.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Russell Wilson is not only back -- but he's thrown several of his signature deep balls in practices this week. Sixty-yard shots are no big deal a month after finger surgery, apparently. Russell Wilson is not only back -- but he's thrown several of his signature deep balls in practices this week. Sixty-yard shots are no big deal a month after finger surgery, apparently.

The Seattle Seahawks did just enough during the absence of Russell Wilson to keep themselves in contention. Wilson will return from injury this week and begin his quest to attempt to take the Seahawks back to the playoffs.

They can't afford to stumble despite having a difficult schedule and being in what is widely considered the best division in the entire NFL.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' struggles have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2021 NFL season. They appeared to be a lock for the playoffs before the season began as long as they were healthy because of their pure dominance over the last three seasons.

They have been healthy for the most part but haven't been able to find their groove so far.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs We started to see vintage Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill at the end of Sunday’s game 🔥 We started to see vintage Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill at the end of Sunday’s game 🔥 https://t.co/J5Lv4Qmysw

They have an uphill battle and a difficult schedule for the second half of the season. They are within striking distance of making the playoffs, but Patrick Mahomes is going to have to clean up his game.

The Chiefs could seriously miss the playoffs if they don't heat up soon.

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have a solid 5-3 record this year but have lost three of their last five. This includes a bad upset loss last week to the New York Giants.

They have faced a ton of adversity this season with off-the-field situations including Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette.

The upset loss to the Giants could have just been a bad week. It could also have been the start to a skid as the turmoil catches up with them.

The Raiders have a huge matchup in Week 10 against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. It is a crucial game for both teams' chances of making the playoffs.

Edited by LeRon Haire