3 NFL QBs who are remembered for one embarrassing moment on the field ft. Mark Sanchez

Most NFL quarterbacks are remembered for their incredible accomplishments on the football field. They often build their legacies by recording impressive statistics and by showing up in big spots to put together spectacular performances when their teams need them the most.

While one iconic moment can sometimes define the totality of a quarterback's career, it's not always for an achievement. Sometimes a quarterback suffers a moment so embarrassing that it can overshadow the rest of their career as a whole. Here are three such examples.

#1 - Matt Hasselbeck

Seattle Seahawks Matt Hasselbeck

Matt Hasselbeck spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks during the peak of his NFL career. He was selected to three Pro Bowls while helping the Seahawks reach the playoffs six times and make one appearance in the Super Bowl.

During one of those playoff appearances in 2004, Hasselbeck and the Seahawks went into overtime against the Green Bay Packers. The Seahawks won the coin toss and Hasselbeck infamously exclaimed, "We want the ball and we're gonna score." Hasselbeck ate his words after throwing an interception to Al Harris, who returned it for a game-winning touchdown.

#2 - Mark Sanchez

New York Jets QB Mark Sanchez

Mark Sanchez put together a relatively successful NFL career during his four seasons with the New York Jets. He helped them reach the playoffs in each of his first two seasons, compiling a 4-2 postseason record and appearing in two conference championship games.

While Sanchez should be remembered for his postseason success, he is probably better known for one of the most notorious failed plays in NFL history, The Butt Fumble.

#☕ @neorecusant the Butt Fumble play is the most famous the Butt Fumble play is the most famous https://t.co/3mSUSKUsbN

In a prime-time game against the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving Day, Sanchez took a snap and then somehow collided with the butt of one of his offensive linemen. He fumbled during the collision, which was returned for a defensive touchdown.

#3 - Daniel Jones

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones has been largely substandard throughout his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants. He has recorded 45 passing touchdowns and 29 interceptions while posting a 12-25 career record and never making an appearance in the playoffs.

John Breech @johnbreech #Giants Downside of Daniel Jones falling down on this play is that it's going to overshadow the fact that the Eagle gave up AN 80-YARD RUN TO DANIEL JONES #Eagles Downside of Daniel Jones falling down on this play is that it's going to overshadow the fact that the Eagle gave up AN 80-YARD RUN TO DANIEL JONES #Eagles #Giants https://t.co/E7IqU4hoJv

One of the defining plays of his career came during a Thursday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Daniel Jones broke free on a rushing play for what should have been an 88-yard touchdown. He was untouched for the entire play, but fell on his own, ending the run short of the endzone and failing to score a touchdown.

