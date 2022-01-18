×
5 QBs not in the NFL with more playoff wins than Cowboys in last 25 years ft. Colin Kaepernick and Mark Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
Modified Jan 18, 2022 08:41 AM IST
The Dallas Cowboys have accumulated just three NFL playoff wins over the last 25 seasons combined. That's a very low number by any standard, but even more alarming when comparing it to other statistics. It was recently revealed that five mediocre quarterbacks who are no longer in the NFL have more wins in the playoffs over that time frame than the Cowboys.

Former NFL QBs with more playoff wins than the Dallas Cowboys in the last 25 years

Whoa 🤯 (h/t @PaulHembo) https://t.co/9Y6vollUNM

#1 - Jake Delhomme, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme
Jake Delhomme accumulated five wins in the playoffs with the Carolina Panthers between 2003 and 2008. He totaled a 5-3 playoff record while making three appearances. In the 2003 NFL season, he won three playoff games on his way to a Super Bowl appearance. This also means that Jake Delhomme has made it to the Super Bowl more times than the Dallas Cowboys in the last 25 years.

#2 - Trent Dilfer, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trent Dilfer
21 years ago today, Shannon Sharpe took a Trent Dilfer pass to the end zone for a 96-yard touchdown to put the Ravens up early over the Raiders in the AFC ChampionshipBaltimore would win the game 16-3 and advance to their first Super Bowl https://t.co/j4hLn7lLdE

Trent Dilfer won one playoff game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1997 season. His other four playoff wins all came in the 2000 NFL Playoffs with the Baltimore Ravens that concluded with a Super Bowl victory. Like Delhomme, Dilfer has appeared in more Super Bowls and won more playoff games than the Cowboys in the last 25 years. Dilfer also won a Super Bowl, unlike them.

1 / 2 NEXT
