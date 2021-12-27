Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez calling Buccaneers game proves that Tom Brady has defeated father time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is 44 years old and a defending Super Bowl champion for the seventh time in his storied career. Tom Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000 and in 2021 it doesn't seem like he plans on slowing down soon.

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez started playing in the NFL in 2009 after he was drafted by the New York Jets out of USC. Mark Sanchez was a divisional foe of Brady's as the two both played in the AFC East.

Mark Sanchez now currently works for FOX Sports as a broadcaster and will be calling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

QB Tom Brady shows that age is only a number as he leads the NFL in touchdowns

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman So weird seeing Mark Sanchez calling a Tom Brady game.



Sanchez was drafted 5th overall in 2009, 9 years after Brady's career already started, to beat him in the division.



He's been retired since 2018.



Brady is leading the NFL in TDs at age 44. So weird seeing Mark Sanchez calling a Tom Brady game.Sanchez was drafted 5th overall in 2009, 9 years after Brady's career already started, to beat him in the division.He's been retired since 2018.Brady is leading the NFL in TDs at age 44. https://t.co/cqadGqOj1Z

Mark Sanchez officially retired from the National Football League in 2018 at the age of 32. Brady, meanwhile, continues to play, leading the league in touchdown passes this season at 44 years old.

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was drafted by the New York Jets in 2009 and in his rookie season was able to lead the team to the AFC Championship game for only the third time in franchise history. Which was a tough feat playing in the same division as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Sanchez spent just four seasons with the New York Jets and then two with the Philadelphia Eagles, followed by stints with the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football team.

Slane @Ducc7497



Tom Brady

Peyton Manning

Phillip Rivers

Carson Palmer



No argument. Just facts NYJ Today @NYJToday



#Jets Fairly impressive considering we haven’t been to the dance in over a decade. Fairly impressive considering we haven’t been to the dance in over a decade. #Jets https://t.co/s1DWxmmBF8 Don’t let ppl forget Mark Sanchez has 4 playoff victories and they are againstTom BradyPeyton ManningPhillip RiversCarson PalmerNo argument. Just facts twitter.com/NYJToday/statu… Don’t let ppl forget Mark Sanchez has 4 playoff victories and they are against Tom Brady Peyton Manning Phillip Rivers Carson PalmerNo argument. Just facts twitter.com/NYJToday/statu…

Tom Brady, on the other hand, may have found the fountain of youth when he decided to leave New England and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020.

The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on their home turf this past February, led by none other than Tom Brady. He has thrown for 4,348 passing yards and a league-leading 36 touchdowns this season with just 11 interceptions through the first 14 games of the 2021 NFL season. Brady currently has a 67.1% completion rate so far this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Brady will continue to defy the stigma of "old" football players and try to lead his team to another NFC South title this season, with the ultimate goal of going on to win Super Bowl number eight.

Edited by David Nyland