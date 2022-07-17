3 NFL QBs who could see a dip in performance in 2022 

Each NFL season brings a different level of expectation for each quarterback in the league. Results from recent seasons and their supporting cast for the upcoming campaign are important in projecting a quarterback's future performance.

The NFL offseason featured several elite wide receiving options leaving their current teams. The production of some of the top quarterbacks in the league could potentially be affected.

Here are three quarterbacks who could see a dip in production ain 2022:

#1 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been named the NFL MVP in each of the last two seasons, proving that he's playing some of the best football of his career. He has now won four total NFL MVP awards, the second most of all time. He will be looking to become just the second player ever to be named MVP in three consecutive seasons.

The 2022 season is likely to represent more of a challenge for Rodgers than he has experienced in previous years. Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams has recorded 5,310 receiving yards over the last four seasons, more than any other player. Without Adams, Rodgers may see a dip in his overall production.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has exceeded 4,000 passing yards in all four seasons since taking over as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. He has surpassed 4,700 yards and 35 touchdowns in three of them. A combination of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce have accounted for nearly half his career yards.

Mahomes enters the 2022 NFL season without his deep ball option after Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Hill is one of the most dangerous deep threats in the game, so losing him could affect Mahomes' overall production.

Harold R. Kuntz @HaroldRKuntz3 Travis Kelce on ESPN's "NFL Live" on his reaction to Tyreek Hill going to Miami. Travis Kelce on ESPN's "NFL Live" on his reaction to Tyreek Hill going to Miami. https://t.co/3BQPkMgGrc

#3 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady recorded one of the best years of his legendary career during the 2021 NFL season. He set a new career-high in passing yards while posting his second-most touchdowns and second-best completion percentage. While age appears to be irrelevant to Brady's production, he faces a different hurdle this upcoming season.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX



"I'm done with football. Love the game... But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world."



(via Gronk says he will remain retired this season even if Tom Brady calls."I'm done with football. Love the game... But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world."(via @MikeReiss Gronk says he will remain retired this season even if Tom Brady calls."I'm done with football. Love the game... But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world."(via @MikeReiss) https://t.co/etXcJhXKS9

One thing that could potentially slow Brady down this year is the lack of Rob Gronkowski, who recently announced his retirement. The last time Brady played a season without Gronkowski was in 2019, when he recorded his lowest touchdown total since 2006 and third-worst completion percentage of his career.

