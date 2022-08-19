3 NFL QBs who will be gunning for revenge against their former teams in 2022 feat. Deshaun Watson

The 2022 NFL offseason featured several star quarterbacks changing teams for the first time in their entire careers so far. They will be looking to move forward and find more success with their new franchise than they did with their previous one.

While every NFL game is important because of how short the season is compared to other sports, some games mean more than others. This is especially true for quarterbacks who get a chance to face off against their former team for the first time.

Here are three quarterbacks who will get the opportunity to seek revenge on their respective old teams during the 2022 season.

#1 - Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson forced his way out of the Seattle Seahawks organization and was traded to the Denver Broncos in one of the most shocking moves of the entire 2022 NFL offseason. He allegedly wanted more of a say in roster construction and offensive philosophy than he was given in Seattle, causing him to request a trade.

Wilson is a legend for the Seahawks, helping them win two conference championship games and a Super Bowl ring. He has spent his entire career there so far, but will be with the Broncos for the 2022 NFL season.

He won't have to wait long for his revenge game as the Broncos will travel to Seattle in Week 1 to take on the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

#2 - Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson requested a trade from the Houston Texans prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season. He ended up sitting out for the entire year after his request was denied, while also dealing with serious legal allegations.

He eventually faced 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct and was ultimately suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Breaking: NFL and NFLPA reached agreement on an 11-game suspension for Browns QB Deshaun Watson, per sources. The settlement also includes a fine of $5 million that will go to charity. Deal still is not signed but it is agreed to. Breaking: NFL and NFLPA reached agreement on an 11-game suspension for Browns QB Deshaun Watson, per sources. The settlement also includes a fine of $5 million that will go to charity. Deal still is not signed but it is agreed to. https://t.co/2dFvcePL9k

Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 offseason, despite his pending legal situation at the time. He is set to take over as their starting quarterback in Week 13 after serving his 11 game suspension, when the Browns take on his former team, the Houston Texans. His controversial return to Houston will be highly anticipated.

#3 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield had an inconsistent career with the Cleveland Browns, struggling heavily at times but also finding great success. He helped the Browns reach the playoffs for the 2020 NFL season and advanced to the second round by defeating the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho Baker Mayfield is something like the Incredible Hulk, either real average or a superhero…



Baker Mayfield is something like the Incredible Hulk, either real average or a superhero… https://t.co/cTjQa1E4O5

His run as the Browns' starting quarterback came to an end when they acquired Deshaun Watson during the 2022 offseason. Mayfield formally requested a trade and was eventually dealt to the Carolina Panthers.

He will get his chance at revenge immediately when the Panthers take on the Browns in Week 1 in Carolina.

