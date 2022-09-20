3 NFL QBs who should be benched after horrible Week 2 performances

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season has been completed, and though it has only been two games so far, some quarterbacks already appear to be in the hot seat. Poor performances by a quarterback can completely derail a team's season, so it's important for franchises to be quick and decisive about their most crucial position.

Team expectations, back-up quarterback situations, and individual performances all play major roles in the decision to keep a struggling quarterback on the field. Here are three quarterbacks who are in danger of being benched after Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts finished the 2021 NFL season with a major disappointment after missing the playoffs. This led the organization to make changes at quarterback, trading away Carson Wentz and acquiring Matt Ryan to take over the job. The early signs that have been shown are not at all what the Colts were hoping for.

The Colts opened the season with a favorable schedule against the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. They are considered two of the worst teams in the NFL and the bottom two projected teams in their division. They have struggled to a 0-1-1 record with Matt Ryan throwing just one touchdown and four interceptions.

Ryan threw three interceptions and zero touchdowns in an embarrassing Week 2 loss against the Jaguars. It may be time for the Colts to consider making a change before the 2022 NFL season gets away from them. Their current options include Sam Ehlinger, an unproven youngster, and Nick Foles, a former Super Bowl winning quarterback.

#2 - Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky

Ben Roethlisberger retired during the 2022 NFL offseason, sparking a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The organization decided to sign Mitch Trubisky during free agency to replace their legendary quarterback. He has been unimpressive so far, completing less than 60 percent of his passes while the Steelers offense has looked relatively lost.

Trubisky will be pressured to immediately raise his performance level as rookie Kenny Pickett waits on the bench for his eventual turn to take over as the starting quarterback. The Steelers used a 2022 first-round draft pick on Pickett, and with Trubisky's slow start it may spark a quick change.

#3 - Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers have been unable to find a reliable starting quarterback since Matt Rhule took over as their head coach prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season. They have gone through several failed options, leading them to acquire Baker Mayfield during the 2022 offseason.

Mayfield continues the trend of poor quarterback play for the Panthers as he's statistically been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league through two games of the 2022 season. He currently ranks last among all starting quarterbacks in completion percentage as well as QBR, while the Panthers have a 0-2 record. Almost any other possible option would be better than Mayfield so far this year.

