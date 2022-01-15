Top 3 NFL quarterbacks with most playoff wins against Tom Brady 

Tom Brady losing in the playoffs is rare, but it has happened. When he has lost, it is often interesting to look at patterns, causes, or frequency. One thing that has been discovered is that there are certain quarterbacks that Brady has lost to more than any other quarterbacks. To be honest, only a few quarterbacks have had his number over the years.

Tom Brady has only lost in the playoffs 11 times and has won the Super Bowl 7 times.

But the few times Tom Brady has lost, these 3 quarterbacks were the only ones who contributed to his playoff losses.

#1 Peyton Manning took down Tom Brady 3 times

Tom Brady's main nemesis over the years has been Peyton Manning. The pair have faced each other 17 times with Brady having an 11-6 record against Manning. However, one of the most painful losses that Brady suffered against Manning was the 2006 AFC Championship game when the Indianapolis Colts came from behind and, not only win the game, but sent Manning and the Colts to their first Super Bowl.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Tom Brady is 72-1 as a starting QB, including the playoffs, when he has a halftime lead of 14+ points, including 51 straight wins entering today.



The lone loss was the 2006 AFC Championship game against the Colts. Tom Brady is 72-1 as a starting QB, including the playoffs, when he has a halftime lead of 14+ points, including 51 straight wins entering today. The lone loss was the 2006 AFC Championship game against the Colts. https://t.co/I9ePPBdJki

Manning, also, won their last meeting against when the Denver Broncos defeated the New England Patriots in the 2016 AFC Championship game. That game also sent Manning and the Broncos to the Super Bowl.

#2 Eli Manning

Another Manning who has made Brady's life miserable has been Eli Manning who defeated Brady in two Super Bowls in 2008 and 2012. During the 2007/2008 season, the Patriots were one win away from going undefeated since the 1972 Miami Dolphins, but Manning and the New York Giants ended all that talk when they ended the Patriots' dream season in the 2008 Super Bowl.

Max Kellerman @maxkellerman Tom Brady’s run to the Super Bowl was the 3rd greatest ever. 1 and 2 both belong to Eli Manning. Tom Brady’s run to the Super Bowl was the 3rd greatest ever. 1 and 2 both belong to Eli Manning. https://t.co/NKKnpy8XON

Brady had a chance to get revenge against Manning and the Giants again in the 2012 Super Bowl, but once again, he was denied. Fun fact, all three of Brady's losses in the Super Bowl have come against NFC East teams (two of which were losses to Eli Manning and the Giants). Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles, also, defeated Brady and the Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

#3 Joe Flacco

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

This may come as a surprise to many, but yes, former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, also, has Tom Brady's number. This has to bother Brady the most because Flacco and the Ravens defeated him, with Flacco only throwing the football 10 times, completing four, in their victory over Brady in the 2009 playoffs.

He, also, got Brady in the 2012 playoffs, but this time he had to do a little bit more work. He threw 3 touchdowns in the Ravens victory over the Patriots in the AFC Championship game, sending them to the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady hasn't had many losses in his career, but these three quarterbacks have been the few that have defeated him multiple times.

