3 NFL superstars who were treated unfairly by their teams

NFL players get paid a lot of money to not only produce on the field but take the heavy criticism that comes with the job.

These are grown individuals, playing a collison sport at the highest level possible - they are used to getting everything thrown at them. However, we have the insight of time and can look back at the careers of some NFL players. When we do so, we realize that even though things didn't always go their way, they were very much underappreciated.

Whether it comes down to a player's contract, their demeeners or their on-field work, NFL teams and fans are often quick to praise, and quicker to criticize. For many players, this is often well deserved. But sometimes the criticism can be so overwhelming that teams and fans lose sight of the quality of the player and what they meant to the organization.

Here are three NFL superstars who were treated unfairly by their teams.

#3 Marshawn Lynch - Seattle Seahawks

Key Stats: 10,413 career rushing yards, 85 TD, 1 Super Bowl

Super Bowl XLIX Media Day Fueled by Gatorade

Marshawn Lynch is one of the most recognizable players in football. With his iconic hair and highlight reel power running game, Lynch was a standout running back for the Seattle Seahawks. He was also a key member of their 2014 NFL championship victory.

However, when you examine Lynch's time in Seattle closer, there is a level of disrespect with his tenture that was completely undesereved. Essentially, it all comes down to the Seahawks' loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX. Lynch wasn't given the ball at the one-yard line, resulting in Russell Wilson's interception that eventually took the game away from Seattle.

It may be unfair to blame the Seahawks for one play. However, it showed their unwillingness to let Lynch get the spotlight he deserved at the most important moment of their season.

One of the most memorable runs in NFL history.

#2 Donovan McNabb - Philadelphia Eagles

Key Stats: One of 5 QB's to record over 30,000 passing and 3000 yards rushing

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Donovan McNabb is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, but if you were to judge him by his treatment in Philadelphia, you'd never know that.

McNabb was treated unfairly from the second he was drafted into the league. He was booed mercilessly by Eagles fans as he made his way across the stage in New York.

McNabb would lead the Eagles to their most successful decade of football ever. But he always seemed to be put in the hot seat by the Eagles' coaches, and the front office consistently threatened to bench him in favor of Koy Detmer and A.J Feely.

Jay Cutler - Chicago Bears

Key Stats: Over 35,000 passing yards, 220 passing touchdowns

Tennessee Titans v Chicago Bears

Trivia Question: Who is the all-time leader in wins, passing yards and touchdowns for the Chicago Bears, the oldest franchise in the history of the NFL? You wouldn't know it by how the team treated him, but that player is Jay Cutler.

While Cutler was never able to lead the Bears to the promised land, he is arguably the best quarterback to ever play for the franchise. However, he often gets treated like milk that's been left out for too long.

Cutler's nonchalant look on the sidelines mixed with his perceived lack of toughness and leadership made him an easy target.

The reality of the situation, however, is that the Bears have been a franchise with no clue on how to develop a quarterback or run an NFL offensive system for decades. In the end, Cutler wasn't able to overcome an infrastructure that never supported him the way he deserved to be.

If prime Cutler was the quarterback for the Bears in 2018, they would have made it to the Super Bowl.

