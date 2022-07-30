3 NFL teams who can end their long playoff drought in the 2022 season feat. Denver Broncos

Making the playoffs is one of the main goals for each NFL team entering every season. In a league with a hard salary cap and open free agency period, teams don't often have to wait long to return to the playoffs after missing out on a particular year, but that's not always the case.

Just 11 NFL teams will enter the 2022 season with an active multi-year playoff drought, including just five teams who have missed the playoffs in at least five consecutive seasons.

Here are three teams with a great chance to make the playoffs this year and end their active multi-year drought.

#1 - Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

The last time the Denver Broncos made the playoffs, Peyton Manning led them to victory in Super Bowl 50. Their six-year playoff drought is the second longest in the NFL, trailing only a massive eleven-year drought for the New York Jets.

The Broncos have struggled to find stability in their quarterback position since Manning retired, but they finally landed an elite one during the 2022 season. They acquired Russell Wilson via trade with the Seattle Seahawks, making them not only legitimate playoff contenders this season but potentially Super Bowl contenders as well.

#2 - Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins have missed the playoffs in each of the last five seasons but have fallen just short in the last couple of years. They finished the 2020 NFL season with a 10-6 record and followed that up with a solid 9-8 record in 2021, missing the playoffs by just one game in each of the last two seasons.

The Dolphins have been aggressive during the 2022 NFL offseason to improve their roster as much as possible. They added several weapons to their offense during free agency while also acquiring superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Their improved roster could be enough to end their playoff drought.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers barely missed the playoffs in the 2021 NFL season. They entered the final week of the regular season needing a win or a tie to make it to the postseason but were defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, ending their season just short of the playoffs.

The Chargers have one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert and will be returning with all of his primary offensive weapons from last year. They also improved their defense by adding two superstars, Khalil Mack, and JC Jackson. They appear to be in a great position to end their three-year playoff drought.

