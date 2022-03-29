3 NFL teams that desperately need to sign a franchise QB

NFL teams are constantly searching for their next franchise quarterback. It's tough to remain competitive searching for a Super Bowl ring without a top-level quarterback. Teams without a legitimate option at the position are often left behind by teams with one. Here are three teams in desperate need of a franchise quarterback ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL teams that need a franchise quarterback

#1 - Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterbacks Cam Newton and Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers suffered through some of the worst quarterback performances in the entire league last season. Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and PJ Walker all started games during the 2021 season, combining to throw just 14 touchdowns and an alarming 21 interceptions.

Dave Kluge @DaveKluge The Panthers aren't actually going to go into Week 1 with Sam Darnold as their QB, are they? The Panthers aren't actually going to go into Week 1 with Sam Darnold as their QB, are they?

The Panthers were aggressive in pursuing a new quarterback during the 2022 NFL offseason. Unfortunately for them, they could not land any of the multiple top-tier options that switched to new teams this year. They ultimately landed with other teams, leaving the Panthers without a legitimate option at quarterback ahead of the 2022 season.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock

The Seattle Seahawks traded away superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 NFL offseason. Wilson has spent all ten seasons of his career with the Seahawks and has helped them win two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl ring.

The Seahawks received Drew Lock as part of the return package in exchange for sending Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Lock has struggled through most of his young career, completing less than 60 percent of his passes while recording an uninspiring 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He lost his starting job to Teddy Bridgewater last year and is unlikely to be a long-term solution for the Seahawks.

#3 - Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

Jared Goff had a solid run as the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, winning one NFC Championship game and recording multiple playoff wins before being traded to the Detroit Lions before last season. He was decent in his first season with the Lions, accounting for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Chris Burke @ChrisBurkeNFL Looks like Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown are putting in some offseason work together at 3DQB, Goff’s usual Huntington Beach training spot. Looks like Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown are putting in some offseason work together at 3DQB, Goff’s usual Huntington Beach training spot. https://t.co/BJMXvAirpz

The issue for the Lions is that they are in the middle of a complete rebuild. Goff is already 27 years old and counts more than 30 million dollars against the cap. The Lions have a team option to release him following the 2022 season, which seems more likely than continuing to pay him more than 30 million dollars per season. They need to start looking for their future quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

