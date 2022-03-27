3 NFL teams that need to sign a wide receiver in free agency

The 2022 NFL free agency period is loaded with talent at the wide receiver position. Several star players are still available, including Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones and Antonio Brown.

They are among the many wide receivers who can help an NFL team win right now and here are three teams who could be in the market to acquire them.

3 teams who should be in the market to sign a wide receiver during the 2022 NFL free agency period

#1 - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard.

The Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the 2022 offseason.

They were the top two wide receivers in the Packers' offense last season based on yards per game and receptions per game. Davante Adams alone accounted for more than a third of the Packers' overall team receiving yards.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL Davante Adams on playing with Aaron Rodgers:



"Having the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, that is a dream itself."



He ain't wrong 🤷‍♂️ Davante Adams on playing with Aaron Rodgers:"Having the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, that is a dream itself."He ain't wrong 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/XXvQwjdZvn

While Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb were relatively solid last season, the Packers should use the free agency period to get more help at the wide receiver position. The position is currently one of the team's biggest weaknesses ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

#2 - Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Cleveland Browns have lost Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry since the start of the 2021 season. They did acquire Amari Cooper via trade with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2022 NFL offseason, but they could still use some more help at the position.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Browns' decision to trade for Amari Cooper - who is under contract for 3 more years for $60M total - and moving back just 38 spots on day 3 of the NFL Draft looks like a massive steal right now. The Browns' decision to trade for Amari Cooper - who is under contract for 3 more years for $60M total - and moving back just 38 spots on day 3 of the NFL Draft looks like a massive steal right now.

The Browns pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in exchange for a massive package of draft picks. They should now shift their focus to surrounding him with as many weapons as possible in the passing game to maximize their investment.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

Michael Pittman had an excellent breakout season in his second year in the NFL in the 2021 season. He recorded 88 receptions for 1,082 receiving yards, leading the team in both categories.

The issue for the Indianapolis Colts is that no other player on their roster recorded more than 40 receptions or 400 receiving yards last season.

The Colts made a change at quarterback this year, trading away Carson Wentz and acquiring Matt Ryan. They should look to support their new quarterback with additional weapons in the passing game to complement their emerging star.

