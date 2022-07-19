3 NFL TEs who are criminally underrated in Madden 23 ft. Mark Andrews

Madden often sparks heated debates around the NFL world each year when the annual player ratings are released. There are always complaints about the ratings that certain players receive. Many feel as though a particular player is either underrated or overrated in comparison to their recent production on the actual football field.

Madden 23 recently began releasing their official player ratings for the upcoming version of the video game. They featured tight ends as one of their first rounds of positional releases. As can be expected, multiple players have been severely underrated. Here are three of the biggest examples.

#1 - Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews

The tight end position requires a player to contribute in both receiving, as well as blocking. Mark Andrews is one of the best in the NFL in each of them, making him a truly elite tight end. He led all tight ends in receiving yards during the 2021 NFL season. He also ranked sixth in receiving yards among all players in all positions, including wide receivers.

Andrews received a 93 player rating in Madden 23. The is the third-highest among all tight ends. This may look good at first glance. Andrews, however, has produced enough to deserve to be even higher. He has recorded more than 2,000 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He trails only Travis Kelce among all tight ends.

Andrews recorded 500 more yards and doubled the number of touchdowns over that span compared to George Kittle, who received a 97 player rating. A 93 player rating in Madden is solid, but Mark Andrews deserves to be even higher in Madden 23 after his incredible production.

#2 - Kyle Pitts

Atlanta Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts has put together one of the most productive rookie seasons by any tight end in NFL history. He became just the second rookie tight end ever to exceed 1,000 receiving yards when he did so during the 2021 NFL season. He joins Mike Ditka in holding this honor. He also recorded the third-most receptions in rookie tight end history.

Madden 23 has placed a decent 87 player rating on Kyle Pitts, but his solid rookie year justifies being rated higher than that. The tight end position is one that has been difficult to find superstars in the NFL, but Pitts appears to be on his way to becoming one of the few.

#3 - Dawson Knox

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox

Dawson Knox has developed into a legitimate weapon within the Buffalo Bills offense, especially in the red zone. He ranked in the top 15 among tight ends in receiving yards during the 2021 NFL season and tied for the lead with nine receiving touchdowns.

Knox was assigned an 83 player rating in Madden 23, which seems a bit low after his breakout 2021 season. For comparison, he received the same rating as Tyler Higbee, who recorded fewer yards and about half the touchdowns that Knox did.

