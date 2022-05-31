5 NFL players who deserve to be on the cover of Madden 2023

Madden is not only the most popular NFL game in the world, but it's also one of the highest-selling video game franchises. This year's version, Madden 2023, is likely set to be released during July or August, as it usually is. One of the most important questions yet to be answered about the game is who will be on the cover this year.

With the recent passing of NFL legend John Madden, the game's creator and namesake, it would make sense if he were to be on the cover this year. Madden 22 released three different versions, so if they have multiples again this year, John Madden will almost definitely be on at least one of them to honor his legacy.

For NFL players who could be on the cover of Madden 23, here are five that would appear to have a good shot.

5 NFL players who could be on the cover of Madden 23

#5 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

The quarterbacks are the most popular players to put on the cover of Madden. Choosing the defending Super Bowl-winning quarterback is never a bad option.

Matthew Stafford helped the Los Angeles Rams win the ring in his first season with the team. He could potentially add a Madden cover to his trophy case this year.

#4 - Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor is one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2021 NFL season. He helped the Indianapolis Colts to a winning record while dominating just about every rushing statistic.

Taylor led the league in nearly every rushing category, including yards and touchdowns by a wide margin. He ran for 550 more yards and scored three additional rushing touchdowns than any other player last year.

#3 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen has quickly become one of the top quarterbacks in the game as he has continued to improve his game over the last several years. He carries a unique combination of throwing and rushing abilities unmatched by any other player. He is one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL while still having one of the strongest arms.

The Buffalo Bills are the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl following the 2022 NFL season. Josh Allen is also the current favorite to win the NFL MVP award, making him a solid option to put on the cover of Madden.

#2 - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow helped the Cincinnati Bengals win the AFC Championship and appear in the Super Bowl in just his first full season as the starting quarterback after his rookie campaign was cut short by an injury. His success during the 2021 season has instantly made him a superstar.

In addition to making a run to the Super Bowl, Burrow was also one of the best quarterbacks in the league last year. He was the only quarterback to complete more than 70 percent of his passes and trailed only MVP Aaron Rodgers in passer rating.

#1 - Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp put together a historic season last year. He became just the fourth player in the previous 50 years to win the receiving triple crown by leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He also fell just 17 yards shy of the single-season receiving yardage record set by Calvin Johnson.

Kupp capped off an incredible year by winning the Super Bowl MVP award. He could have one last encore to add to his trophy case by being selected as the cover athlete for Madden 2023.

